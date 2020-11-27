 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   Staten Island restaurant declares itself an "Autonomous Zone" in order to defy Gov. Cuomo's COVID-19 restrictions, says it will still be open with full whining   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
40
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 10:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
crwflags.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, a sovereign restaurant then?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fine. Cut off its electricity, gas, water and sewer services. If they're autonomous, they can get their own.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a car parts place near me that also declared itself an Auto Zone.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Fine. Cut off its electricity, gas, water and sewer services. If they're autonomous, they can get their own.


This. The exact remedy cons proposed for autonomous zones in the cities
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel:

Fine with me while I set up my squatters camp on their rooftop, I'm sure they'll respect my freedom and not call the police.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
since they don't recognize any rules, they'll be fine with people walking out without paying right
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dead for Tax Reasons:

That sounds better than camping out on a suburban rooftop in winter, I'll do that
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cartologically speaking, it makes no sense that Staten Island is part of New York State. You should have let New Jersey deal with that floating trash heap.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Fine. Cut off its electricity, gas, water and sewer services. If they're autonomous, they can get their own.


If I was a supplier, I'd take the guy's money and keep my goods. Good luck getting a US court to review a fraud case that happened outside its jurisdiction.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just change the name from Staten Island to Cracker Barrel Island.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: So, a sovereign restaurant then?


Looks like I am goi my on a road trip to conquer myself a restaurant.  I have a fool proof plan:
1: tell are the nut jobs inside that there are a bunch of gender nonconforming anti-fa socialists who think that Black Lives Matter out back getting abortions for married gays.
2: Wait for them all to grab their lunching supplies and run out the back door.
3: lock said back door
4: now I am the king of the restaurant!  No more tyranny of having to wash your hands after pooping!  Maximum freedom!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can we just get a bunch of boats to tow staten island out into the middle of the atlantic and leave it there?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Put a fence around it, with police "border patrol" to prevent anybody from leaving it until they quarantine for 2 weeks.

That will put an end to their nonsense. Also, bill them for the fence and police time.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: There's a car parts place near me that also declared itself an Auto Zone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Name and shame the owners, workers, and patrons. Record their license plates. Let the rest of the world know who these selfish pieces of trash are so that sensible folks can shun them for the rest of time. Plague rat is not a protected class anywhere, so feel free to discriminate the fark out of these "people."

Playtime is over, chucklefarks. Now you get to reap the whirlwind.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Fine. Cut off its electricity, gas, water and sewer services. If they're autonomous, they can get their own.


Nah, tell the CIA that the are going to have free elections and a socialist is winning.  Then watch as the CIA arms the kitchen staff to start a right wing insurgency.  Tell the DEA the kitchen staff is selling drugs, so they will arm the servers.  In a few years the refugees fleeing the violence can be called scum and rapist by Fox News.  I know it's been done before(a lot of times) but it's our  traditional way of supporting democracies in American countries.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Cartologically speaking, it makes no sense that Staten Island is part of New York State. You should have let New Jersey deal with that floating trash heap.


Damn, did NJ sh*t in your cheerios this morning?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
President Trump's home town....

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
shame when they lose their liquor license and the health inspectors declare they place hazardous
 
Tailspin Tommy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It would be a damn shame if Staten Island were to shut down the water supply to the "autonomous zone".
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Death Zone sounds more edgy
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Cartologically speaking, it makes no sense that Staten Island is part of New York State. You should have let New Jersey deal with that floating trash heap.


My take is that Staten Island should never have been settled for those cartologic reasons.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, good luck with that. Pretty sure you haven't thought your clever plan all the way through. But of course that's par for the course for these common clay of the new east.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fewer small businesses = more profits for big businesses.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In two weeks we are going to be looking back on 2300 dead a day as a better time.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Somehow this doesn't seem as great as the Paris Commune.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At the bottom of the page:  Cash Rules: New York City Businesses To Face $1,000 Fine For Failing To Accept Dollars, Coins As Payment

/Cash rules everything around me
//C.R.E.A.M.
///Get the money
////Dolla dolla bill, y'all
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Fine. Cut off its electricity, gas, water and sewer services. If they're autonomous, they can get their own.


No fire or police either. They want to be autonomous, let em go all in.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Liquor licenses are not rights.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: GardenWeasel:

Fine with me while I set up my squatters camp on their rooftop, I'm sure they'll respect my freedom and not call the police.


What police? They're autonomous , no rules , no laws no protection.

/Ripe for invasion.
// Congratulations by declaring yourself exempt you no longer have any rights in the surrounding country and should be blocked from ever leaving your domain.
/// Have fun getting supplies.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: There's a car parts place near me that also declared itself an Auto Zone.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time to start charging for the Staten Island Ferry.

And the other four Boroughs are subsidized by Manhattan anyway. Cut them all off.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Can we just get a bunch of boats to tow staten island out into the middle of the atlantic and leave it there?


Only if it's a test run for Florida.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hang a BLM banner from the roof and setup a drum circle by the front door and you can get away with it until the second murder.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: In two weeks we are going to be looking back on 2300 dead a day as a better time.


Sounds like people are getting scared sh*tless and are beginning to stay home on their own:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/or they've become the first state to achieve "natural" herd immunity, just like their God-king in Chief wanted.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean, break out the tear gas because that's what you do apparently.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.