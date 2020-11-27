 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   You know your home-repair project has gone horribly wrong when it ends in a murder-suicide   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gone astoundingly right
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still, beautiful Porte-cochère.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like every repair project we've ever attempted

It's not a real project until someone is bleeding
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police said the investigators who served the search warrant at the home found a black handgun near Makinson.

Oh sure, if it had been a white handgun they wouldn't have mentioned it
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously you're not familiar with my home-repair projects
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny headline, ty
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I told you a thousand times I wanted the TEAL tiling for the kitchen counters!!"  *BLAM*
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna need some Scotchgard for the carpet, now.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid, thats really farked up.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they had a gun in the house to keep them safe.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: It's not clear if the couple had a history of domestic violence issues.

I doubt the sales staff at either Lowes or Home Depot didn't see something. Which is nearly as snarky a reply as most will feel compelled to approach the macabre gallows of gun ownership in America. The article's last line is addressing, I think correctly, an aspect of "defunding" the police. Had there been a social work hotline to call that doesn't involve stressed law officers maintained on levels of adrenaline that could kill beasts of burden and makes them prone to ambiguous ultimatums or straight-up trigger-happy...America's outcomes with gun ownership would improve.

Meanwhile, the NRA? An organization that might have approached its charter with scientific consultation-- it has devolved into a dogfight of evangelicals.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: It's a good thing they had a gun in the house to keep them safe.


This
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right but I can understand it.
 
Grahor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I'm currently renovating my apartaments. 6 months or so, me and my wife. Neither murder nor suicide are out of my books at that point. I hope I'll be strong enough to push through. Think of the children, Grahor.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: VictoryCabal: It's a good thing they had a gun in the house to keep them safe.

This


Let's pretend the gun was in the house along with everyone else that was involved, except for the dude.
No one would have been shot.  The gun didn't cause this, the dude did.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I dunno. If we're repairing the evil altar, seems like at least three people should become deadites and start murdering everyone else.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: waxbeans: VictoryCabal: It's a good thing they had a gun in the house to keep them safe.

This

Let's pretend the gun was in the house along with everyone else that was involved, except for the dude.
No one would have been shot.  The gun didn't cause this, the dude did.


I can see that at one level.
But no gun at all and nobody gets shot no matter what regardless of there being a would-be shooter or not
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A murder suicide scenario actually sounds pretty good for a "fixer upper".
 
ansius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's not clear if the couple had a history of domestic violence issues."

They do now.

Also, I wonder what the odds are on a loaded gun kept unsecured in a bedroom has been used in self-defence against an intruder vs killing someone who lives in the house.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder if murder was on the honey do list.
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Don Gato: I wonder if murder was on the honey do list.


Suicide may have been.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's not clear if the couple had a history of domestic violence issues"

I'm going to make a tiny leap here and say OH HELL YEAH THEY DID.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is why it's also idiotic for people to have constant access to guns..When any petty argument can
lead to gun play and death...Especially among the ignorant mouth breathers who's only way of
expressing themselves (as in telling a toddler "use your words" kinda way)  is to have a meltdown and
start shooting out of frustration and anger...
 
