(AZ Family)   Badger rescued from garage. Snake and mushroom still in captivity   (azfamily.com) divider line
12
218 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 6:30 AM



12 Comments
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badger Badger Badger | 1 Hour | Weebl
Youtube pzagBTcYsYQ


/oblig
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badgers? We don't need no stinkin' badgers!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna make friends with the badger.

The Dead Milkmen - The Badger Song
Youtube ByAcYqiYHA4
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badger?  I hardly knew 'er!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ those claws how does it wipe its ass


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
rehabilatated off what? moonshine? meth? Little Debbies? makes ya wonder.
 
black_knight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We Don't Need No Stinking Badgers!
Youtube gx6TBrfCW54
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Jesus christ those claws how does it wipe its ass


[Fark user image image 425x423]


It doesn't. That's why they're so cranky.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Jesus christ those claws how does it wipe its ass


[Fark user image 425x423]


Looks like its been in that cage too long and not allowed to dig enough to wear down its claws.
 
