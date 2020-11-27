 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Fox News asks the hard-hitting question - Can Trump pardon himself?
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why does he need to be pardoned? According to him he's the best president ever
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He can certainly go f*ck himself
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did they have a suggestion about what crimes he needs to pardon himself for?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No one may be a judge about himself.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let him try.
It would set a wild precedent.
Basically, once you're sworn in on inauguration day, you and your cabinet can do as you please. Fark the rule of law, you've got pardon power.
If SCOTUS upholds the presidents unlimited right to pardon even himself, then this country is well and truly farked.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure, but it has to be an itemized pardon.  He can be pardoned for every crime he lists.  No "I pardon myself for everything" nonsense.

It might be justice enough to have him admit to accepting Putin's money and agreeing to put forth policies that would benefit Russia in exchange for damning info on Hillary.

Plus you could lawyer it to hell and back -- You know, you said you took bribes, but you didn't mention all those violations of the Hatch Act you committed over Twitter, so we can still nail you for those.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chariset: Sure, but it has to be an itemized pardon.  He can be pardoned for every crime he lists.  No "I pardon myself for everything" nonsense.

It might be justice enough to have him admit to accepting Putin's money and agreeing to put forth policies that would benefit Russia in exchange for damning info on Hillary.

Plus you could lawyer it to hell and back -- You know, you said you took bribes, but you didn't mention all those violations of the Hatch Act you committed over Twitter, so we can still nail you for those.


The President and vice President are exempted from the hatch act.
Trump would be guilty under the emoluments clause. Using the WH for campaign functions will be a big one.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Redh8t: Let him try.
It would set a wild precedent.
Basically, once you're sworn in on inauguration day, you and your cabinet can do as you please. Fark the rule of law, you've got pardon power.
If SCOTUS upholds the presidents unlimited right to pardon even himself, then this country is well and truly farked.


Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/ I'm certainly NOT a lawyer so feel free to shoot down my argument if I'm wrong.
// pre-trial slashies


How can he pardon himself if he (as yet) has not been convicted of a crime ?
As a sitting president that can not be prosecuted, he can't forgive a punishment he hasn't received.
In order to be pardoned, wouldn't he have to be charged and found guilty of a crime ? That apparently can't happen until he leaves office. He would then have to await the then current or a future president to give a pardon.
If he tries to pardon himself as president, wouldn't that be an admission of guilt that could be used against him in future court proceedings ?
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Driver: / I'm certainly NOT a lawyer so feel free to shoot down my argument if I'm wrong.
// pre-trial slashies


How can he pardon himself if he (as yet) has not been convicted of a crime ?

The same way that Nixon was.


If he tries to pardon himself as president, wouldn't that be an admission of guilt that could be used against him in future court proceedings ?

No, I don't think so.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vpb: Driver: / I'm certainly NOT a lawyer so feel free to shoot down my argument if I'm wrong.
// pre-trial slashies


How can he pardon himself if he (as yet) has not been convicted of a crime ?
The same way that Nixon was.


True, Nixon wasn't convicted because he resigned. But it was Ford who pardoned him. Trump wants to pardon himself pre-emptively before leaving office.


If he tries to pardon himself as president, wouldn't that be an admission of guilt that could be used against him in future court proceedings ?

No, I don't think so.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lawsplainer: Can the President Pardon Himself?
Breaks it down reasonably ok.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as i would like  to say you have to be convicted of something first or at least confess it. No one ever thought it might be a issue so i don't think they ever really figured it out. Interesting enough if he does pardon his kids or associates it could prevent them from pleading the fifth in cases that might be associated but not in scope of the pardon because being a pardoned is considered a admission fo guilt. Like all those fun future trials in NY
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now, THEREFORE, I, GERALD R. FORD, President of the United States, pursuant to the pardon power conferred upon me by Article II, Section 2, of the Constitution, have granted and by these presents do grant a full, free, and absolute pardon unto Richard Nixon for all offenses against the United States which he, Richard Nixon, has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 20, 1969 through August 9, 1974.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Democracy is hard. Let's just have an emperor instead.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.

It's a coinflip if Trump's delusion/ego would allow him to do it, though he's well practiced in doublethink so he'd probably maintain innocence while accepting it anyway.
=Smidge=
 
TonySoprano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Pardon me, but do you have any Grey Poupon?"
"No, but I can pardon me"
 
mindset zero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Why does he need to be pardoned? According to him he's the best president ever


Right I know. I swear this is what makes this insane.

Total fark ups don't need pardons.
 
TonySoprano [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He'd have to admit guilt.  He can't do that.  Unless it's a vague blanket pardon and even then there's wrongdoings implied.  And he's been the most honest, (urp) truthful (eeeeck), patriotic (wholesale retching) president ever.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd have a fun time watching my relatives squirm when I point out that pardoning himself would mean Trump is admitting he's guilty of shiat.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wake up you tyroptophane drunk turkeys. we all know darn well our nation does not go after the biggest of it's rat bastards. doubly so for the assclowns of WashDC. President Trump will walk away scot free with amazing millions stored in offshore accounts. because.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Driver: vpb: Driver: / I'm certainly NOT a lawyer so feel free to shoot down my argument if I'm wrong.
// pre-trial slashies


How can he pardon himself if he (as yet) has not been convicted of a crime ?
The same way that Nixon was.

True, Nixon wasn't convicted because he resigned. But it was Ford who pardoned him. Trump wants to pardon himself pre-emptively before leaving office.


If he tries to pardon himself as president, wouldn't that be an admission of guilt that could be used against him in future court proceedings ?

No, I don't think so.


Your question about a president pardoning someone if crimes have not been convicted is answered by the Ford/Nixon situation. It wouldn't matter which president did the pardoning. It is precedent that a president can pardon for federal crimes not yet convicted.

If Trump can pardon himself for anything at all, convicted or not, is not yet determined by law.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If the answer were "Yes" for Trump, it'd be "Yes" for Biden. And Biden could just start slaughtering Republicans. And then pardon himself!!!!  And pardon the minions who'd kill the Republicans! Kill SCOTUS. Kill the Senate. Kill Kill Kill.

Fortunately, we live under a rational Constitution where the president merely holds an office of trust and the separation of powers is meaningful and not mere window dressing.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
..survey of 1,200 registered voters, conducted November 22, showed 72 percent saying that U.S. presidents should not be allowed to pardon themselves, compared to 13 percent who said they should."

Lets ask those 13% again - after Jan 20th. We'll see what their answer is then.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can a nation that assumes innocence until proven guilty "pardon" anyone who isn't guilty of a crime?

Nixon's pardon was bullshiat.  And if SCOTUS wants to go through the  mental gymnastics required to gut the rule of law, let's make them do it.  So we know for certain we live in a corrupt and lawless society.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1). A federal pardon can be issued before there are even charges.  No conviction necessary.

2). Although it may carry social stigma, a federal pardon is NOT a legally binding admission of guilt as to anything.

3).  A self-pardon has never been legally tested, so anyone saying "No, he can't do that!" is hoping/predicting, not stating actual law.

4). Reality check - the pardon power in Constitution has no limit that would prevent self-pardons, and the Supreme Court majority is textualists/conservatives.  My gut says that applying a legal maxim not found in the actual text would not carry the day with them.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Driver: vpb: Driver: / I'm certainly NOT a lawyer so feel free to shoot down my argument if I'm wrong.
// pre-trial slashies


How can he pardon himself if he (as yet) has not been convicted of a crime ?
The same way that Nixon was.

True, Nixon wasn't convicted because he resigned. But it was Ford who pardoned him. Trump wants to pardon himself pre-emptively before leaving office.


If he tries to pardon himself as president, wouldn't that be an admission of guilt that could be used against him in future court proceedings ?

No, I don't think so.

Your question about a president pardoning someone if crimes have not been convicted is answered by the Ford/Nixon situation. It wouldn't matter which president did the pardoning. It is precedent that a president can pardon for federal crimes not yet convicted.

If Trump can pardon himself for anything at all, convicted or not, is not yet determined by law.


Well, ish. It was sufficient to deter any serious attempt at prosecution, but that also means Nixon never had to present it in court and argue that it covered whatever specific crime was in question,.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just stop
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'd have a fun time watching my relatives squirm when I point out that pardoning himself would mean Trump is admitting he's guilty of shiat.


No, you wouldn't. None of us would.

"The real president had to pardon himself to protect himself from the hatelib deep-staters planning to assassination him in Jeffrey Epstein's cell just like Killery did to Vince Foster. It's all part of the plan."
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, what crime has he committed that he thinks needs pardoning?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: He can certainly go f*ck himself


Guess we'll find out.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?"
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Let him try.
It would set a wild precedent.
Basically, once you're sworn in on inauguration day, you and your cabinet can do as you please. Fark the rule of law, you've got pardon power.
If SCOTUS upholds the presidents unlimited right to pardon even himself, then this country is well and truly farked.


Kind of demonstrates what a hollow sham the whole "nation of laws" bullshiat really is, doesn't it?

It isn't a nation of laws, and it never really was.  It's a nation of traditions, "gentlemen's agreements" and privileges.  They just ripped the farking cover off and showed us what a horrifying shiatshow it actually is.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: He'd have to admit guilt.


This isn't true. A pardon contains an imputation of guilt, but a declaration is not required.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He pardons himself often.  He pardoned himself good in front of staffers last week.  Normally someone would find a good way to leave the room and change his Depends, but Diaper Don likes to stew in his own filth.  He owns stock in Desitin.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarnoKonrad: Can a nation that assumes innocence until proven guilty "pardon" anyone who isn't guilty of a crime?

Nixon's pardon was bullshiat.  And if SCOTUS wants to go through the  mental gymnastics required to gut the rule of law, let's make them do it.  So we know for certain we live in a corrupt and lawless society.


This is the mental gymnastics required.

The Constitution makes a great display of Separation of Powers. If the power to grant pardons means that the president has the power to murder his enemies (and, well hell, friends, too) and then pardon himself, then the separation of powers is meaningless and absurd. Which ironically means the power to grant a pardon is also not there: the powers granted by an absurd document don't exist.

Nixon didn't even try to pardon himself.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's an idea.  How about instead of everyone from legal scholars to Fox News debating this issue, why don't we revisit that article in the Constitution?

Let's start with, "No more pardons".  Then, create a new rule that allows Presidential pardons, but actually apply rules and guidelines to it, rather than assuming that it will only be used in the proper set of circumstances.

Because as of so far, Trump has proved how easy it is to abuse that power.  And he's done it in the most blatantly, sickening ways possible.
 
