Manhattan hates Javanka, so they're going to go live on Daddy's golf course in New Jersey
21
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 5:26 AM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
LOL, there's two things NYCers throw around to determine if you're a New Yorker, or if you're not.
1) Do you have a 212 number
2) You actually live there.

Which leads me to the actual insult, Bridge and Tunnel. "Oh, they're Bridge and Tunnel" is thrown around with great vim and vigor to insult those who don't live there.

Racist Cornhole and Sour Spunkpot are now Bridge and Tunnel, which is hysterical to acknowledge. 

Jersey, you deserve so much better than those two. 

/Tonnelle ave veteran
//As well as Routes 1, 9 and 46
///Nothing beats blasting over the Pulaski at 3AM
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Step 1: Criminalize golf courses for blighting neighborhoods with insider trading
Step 2: seize golf courses with eminent domain
Step 3: build low income housing where the golf courses were
Step 4: laugh at Jared and Ivanka fleeing their new neighbors
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have always thought of javanka as they jersey shore example to the world.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Znuh: LOL, there's two things NYCers throw around to determine if you're a New Yorker, or if you're not.
1) Do you have a 212 number
2) You actually live there.

Which leads me to the actual insult, Bridge and Tunnel. "Oh, they're Bridge and Tunnel" is thrown around with great vim and vigor to insult those who don't live there.

Racist Cornhole and Sour Spunkpot are now Bridge and Tunnel, which is hysterical to acknowledge. 

Jersey, you deserve so much better than those two. 

/Tonnelle ave veteran
//As well as Routes 1, 9 and 46
///Nothing beats blasting over the Pulaski at 3AM


Paterson Plank Road represent.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Znuh: LOL, there's two things NYCers throw around to determine if you're a New Yorker, or if you're not.
1) Do you have a 212 number
2) You actually live there.

Which leads me to the actual insult, Bridge and Tunnel. "Oh, they're Bridge and Tunnel" is thrown around with great vim and vigor to insult those who don't live there.

Racist Cornhole and Sour Spunkpot are now Bridge and Tunnel, which is hysterical to acknowledge. 

Jersey, you deserve so much better than those two. 

/Tonnelle ave veteran
//As well as Routes 1, 9 and 46
///Nothing beats blasting over the Pulaski at 3AM

Paterson Plank Road represent.


Rutherford here. Commute into the city daily.
"New Jersey in the morning like a lunar landscape..."
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exluddite: darkhorse23: Znuh: LOL, there's two things NYCers throw around to determine if you're a New Yorker, or if you're not.
1) Do you have a 212 number
2) You actually live there.

Which leads me to the actual insult, Bridge and Tunnel. "Oh, they're Bridge and Tunnel" is thrown around with great vim and vigor to insult those who don't live there.

Racist Cornhole and Sour Spunkpot are now Bridge and Tunnel, which is hysterical to acknowledge. 

Jersey, you deserve so much better than those two. 

/Tonnelle ave veteran
//As well as Routes 1, 9 and 46
///Nothing beats blasting over the Pulaski at 3AM

Paterson Plank Road represent.

Rutherford here. Commute into the city daily.
"New Jersey in the morning like a lunar landscape..."


Ivanka could be a Tunnel Bunny 👯♀😂
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New Jersey hates them as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like people in Jersey will spit less in their food.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww, they want to import people to look like their neighbors. They want to live like people.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ah, surely this will prove that Manhattan is an irrelevant backwater and New Jersey is the real source of celebrity haute couture.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is really stupid of them.  They'd be much better off relocating to a rich suburban neighborhood in the southeastern United States, where they might be popular.  Of course that means giving up all the culture and many of the conveniences that they love about the north east, things that they purposely tell the red states to shun, because they need the red states to stay poor so they can exploit them better, so that might be a problem.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Like people in Jersey will spit less in their food.


If anything, we'll spit more.  Just as much hatred, but more time to do it in.  We have the extra few seconds to conjure up that back of the throat post nasal drip.  So much green chunky goodness.

/I should see a doctor
 
groppet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What not gonna hide in Florida with daddy? And I am sure they will shine about how they are in a prison and it isn't fair. Hope they never get to see another one of their high society NYC parties and just get shunned. Maybe they will get invited for a rich people version of a pig party.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everybody hates you, dear. Just suck it up and move to Mobile.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that course zoned/permitted for it?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: foo monkey: Like people in Jersey will spit less in their food.

If anything, we'll spit more.  Just as much hatred, but more time to do it in.  We have the extra few seconds to conjure up that back of the throat post nasal drip.  So much green chunky goodness.

/I should see a doctor


Username checks out.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ViolentEastCoastCity: foo monkey: Like people in Jersey will spit less in their food.

If anything, we'll spit more.  Just as much hatred, but more time to do it in.  We have the extra few seconds to conjure up that back of the throat post nasal drip.  So much green chunky goodness.

/I should see a doctor

Username checks out.


It always does :)
 
hughesrep
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I have always thought of javanka as they jersey shore example to the world.


Pretty sure they have a mansion on the shore as well, up in Deal.  Some really shady stuff goes on in that community.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Their golf course is in a non-extraditionary country, right?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Znuh: LOL, there's two things NYCers throw around to determine if you're a New Yorker, or if you're not.
1) Do you have a 212 number
2) You actually live there.

Which leads me to the actual insult, Bridge and Tunnel. "Oh, they're Bridge and Tunnel" is thrown around with great vim and vigor to insult those who don't live there.

Racist Cornhole and Sour Spunkpot are now Bridge and Tunnel, which is hysterical to acknowledge. 

Jersey, you deserve so much better than those two. 

/Tonnelle ave veteran
//As well as Routes 1, 9 and 46
///Nothing beats blasting over the Pulaski at 3AM



Not just a 212 number; a 212 landline number and a 917 cell number.

Ivanka has always been B&T, though, at least in spirit.  Her father and grandfather were both outer-borough slumlords, and that stink doesn't wash off in only one generation.

/cue that one 2 Skinnee J's song
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hughesrep: eurotrader: I have always thought of javanka as they jersey shore example to the world.

Pretty sure they have a mansion on the shore as well, up in Deal.  Some really shady stuff goes on in that community.


Dammitt really?  WAY too close to home.

Jared owns the local mall.  Ugh.  Well, Jared and the mafia.

/f*cking new jersey
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

