‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Subby, how many times do you need to be told for whom FARK is not a personal erotica site?

/yes, I've seen that video
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hey, did you see the way that turkey was dressed?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh FFS. Think of the poor innocent carrot, just growing away there in the ground. Then you yank her out by the hair, skin her alive and throw her in a pot of boiling water. You monster!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Afterwards, I found this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bingethinker: Oh FFS. Think of the poor innocent carrot, just growing away there in the ground. Then you yank her out by the hair, skin her alive and throw her in a pot of boiling water. You monster!


Halfway through your post, I was sure you were referring to the greenery protruding from the "cavity".

/lets not kink shame...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
hottea.coView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PETA...always classy and willing to take the high road. And kill as many animals as they can get their hands on themselves to "save" them.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Redh8t: bingethinker: Oh FFS. Think of the poor innocent carrot, just growing away there in the ground. Then you yank her out by the hair, skin her alive and throw her in a pot of boiling water. You monster!

Halfway through your post, I was sure you were referring to the greenery protruding from the "cavity".


Cannot unsee.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

peta: Think about trading places with a turkey this #Thanksgiving. https://t.co/Uw28Bkcesy


The lack of a ribcage in that cartoon is conclusive proof that PETA is populated by aliens wearing people suits, not actual humans.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would bring people together, make them happy and fulfilled.  Three things my high school guidance counselor said I would never do.

I see you raining down death and destruction on innocent people, Freakstorm
So you think I could be a pilot?
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I did get stuffed for Thanksgiving. And I was thankful to the turkey for playing a part. I am also thankful for the turkey and biscuits I will have for dinner tonight. Food security is a wonderful thing.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dunno man there's a lot of wild turkeys just out wandering around I don't think you're plucking them from some highly purposeful fate
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The replies to that were certainly something.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Oh FFS. Think of the poor innocent carrot, just growing away there in the ground. Then you yank her out by the hair, skin her alive and throw her in a pot of boiling water. You monster!


And nobody even mentions the billions of innocent yeast sacrificed daily in ovens to satisfy our heinous lust for bread.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


just give me the cranberry cylander!

/it gives +1 to happyness
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image 425x410]


One of my favourite The Comic Strip Presents films... it's got Lemmy in it after all

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy Thanksgiving you FARKers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 550x421]


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Possibly NSFW
 
