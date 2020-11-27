 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A journalist for a small Wisconsin paper finds an interesting way to include quotes without worrying about errors in this story about a local hospital warning of a COVID 19 surge. The print version will be hard to read because of it, though   (hubcitytimes.com) divider line
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, sorry, but I still prefer to read articles.
 
paulleah
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why newspaper companies hired people called "digital directors" who are skilled at directing multimedia storytelling. Who in turn employ digital editors who carry out the policies.

There is zero wrong with including the clips, but the text of them needs to be included.

Just poor digital decision making.
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

paulleah: Just poor digital decision making.


You know what else is poor digital decision making?

The minivan.  Two in the front, Five in the rear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

paulleah: This is why newspaper companies hired people called "digital directors" who are skilled at directing multimedia storytelling. Who in turn employ digital editors who carry out the policies.

There is zero wrong with including the clips, but the text of them needs to be included.

Just poor digital decision making.


So they need more digital direction in their digital articles, maybe they should hire a digital editor, or perhaps maybe a news editor that can help with decisions on the direction the digital stories dictate.

Digital!
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: paulleah: This is why newspaper companies hired people called "digital directors" who are skilled at directing multimedia storytelling. Who in turn employ digital editors who carry out the policies.

There is zero wrong with including the clips, but the text of them needs to be included.

Just poor digital decision making.

So they need more digital direction in their digital articles, maybe they should hire a digital editor, or perhaps maybe a news editor that can help with decisions on the direction the digital stories dictate.

Digital!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

paulleah: This is why newspaper companies hired people called "digital directors" who are skilled at directing multimedia storytelling. Who in turn employ digital editors who carry out the policies.

There is zero wrong with including the clips, but the text of them needs to be included.

Just poor digital decision making.


This. I'm pretending to work, I can't listen to your audio discreetly. They need to think of the office drones.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GodComplex: paulleah: This is why newspaper companies hired people called "digital directors" who are skilled at directing multimedia storytelling. Who in turn employ digital editors who carry out the policies.

There is zero wrong with including the clips, but the text of them needs to be included.

Just poor digital decision making.

This. I'm pretending to work, I can't listen to your audio discreetly. They need to think of the office drones.


WTF is around at 1am on the day after thanksgiving?
 
paulleah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: paulleah: This is why newspaper companies hired people called "digital directors" who are skilled at directing multimedia storytelling. Who in turn employ digital editors who carry out the policies.

There is zero wrong with including the clips, but the text of them needs to be included.

Just poor digital decision making.

So they need more digital direction in their digital articles, maybe they should hire a digital editor, or perhaps maybe a news editor that can help with decisions on the direction the digital stories dictate.

Digital!


Yeah. What I'm attempting to say... is that the newsroom had a separate department with separate leadership that took everything produced for print and working it into a coherent digital package.

What you are seeing here is a print executive editor telling a reporter who is tasked with posting their own stories to "do more multimedia" and the untrained overworked reporter trying their best.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And none of this even reflects the hatred that a local doctor and nurse feels when an import comes in at 3 times their wage.

Medical care for profit is about as evil as torture centers in black sites.

Many countries use to care about the US, but you country has been constantly dropping in countries people care about, because you yourselves do not seem to give a fark about other members of your own country.

Right now, China is still the worse country on the planet, but if you keep using the slave labour in China to protect against a civil uprising then ...  you are both coonts.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

paulleah: punkwrestler: paulleah: This is why newspaper companies hired people called "digital directors" who are skilled at directing multimedia storytelling. Who in turn employ digital editors who carry out the policies.

There is zero wrong with including the clips, but the text of them needs to be included.

Just poor digital decision making.

So they need more digital direction in their digital articles, maybe they should hire a digital editor, or perhaps maybe a news editor that can help with decisions on the direction the digital stories dictate.

Digital!

Yeah. What I'm attempting to say... is that the newsroom had a separate department with separate leadership that took everything produced for print and working it into a coherent digital package.

What you are seeing here is a print executive editor telling a reporter who is tasked with posting their own stories to "do more multimedia" and the untrained overworked reporter trying their best.


That's why I said they need a digital Editor, which would correct mistakes and help shape the piece so that people can view it better.

The person that did this was probably a print reporter who was told to upload what they had.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should have created a transcript for accessibility anyway.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's downright embrassing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

paulleah: This is why newspaper companies hired people called "digital directors" who are skilled at directing multimedia storytelling. Who in turn employ digital editors who carry out the policies.

There is zero wrong with including the clips, but the text of them needs to be included.

Just poor digital decision making.


Not to mention ADA compliance.
 
