Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This weekend we celebrate National Red Planet Day by conjuring our tributes to Mars. Use any medium & create art with a Mars theme: Draw a Martian, PShop a Mars poster, MSPaint a spaceship, etc
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This weekend we celebrate National Red Planet Day by conjuring our best tributes to Mars. Use any medium to create art with a Mars theme: Draw a Martian, PShop a Mars Tourism poster, MSPaint a spaceship, Illustrate a Mars homestead, etc.

"National Red Planet Day commemorates the launch of the Mariner 4 spacecraft on November 28, 1964. Mariner 4 performed the first successful flyby of the planet Mars returning the first pictures of the Martian surface."

As an example here's my Oscar award-winning MSPaint of me as a Mars-tronaut:
Fark user imageView Full Size


ATTENTION F'ARTISTES: The "Farketplace" will be re-opened at 10 Eastern this Friday, and closing it at the end of the day (midnight) on Sunday! If you haven't yet, you'll be able to post your items for sale and be sure check out Farkers' wares for sale. Pick up some unique Holiday gifts while supporting the works of Farkers. See this week's NotNewsletter for more info.

Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: This weekend we celebrate National Red Planet Day by conjuring our best tributes to Mars. Use any medium to create art with a Mars theme: Draw a Martian, PShop a Mars Tourism poster, MSPaint a spaceship, Illustrate a Mars homestead, etc.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's "2020 Logo" contest winner, Fiction Fan!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Here's the biggest volcano in the solar system, capped with snow.  Pen and watercolor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
