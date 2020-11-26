 Skip to content
New Yorkers rejoice as the pandemic finally results in good news - SantaCon has been cancelled
Dead for Tax Reasons
5 hours ago  
i know someone who does santacon every year and he fits the drunk douche stereotype to a t.  he will be quite disappointed in this
 
ShavedOrangutan
3 hours ago  
Oh, you're "cancelling" the event where a bunch of drunk dude-bro's tear ass through Manhattan due to a pandemic?  I'm sure they'll respectfully not show up with handles of Captain Morgan and Jack Daniels.
 
studebaker hoch
3 hours ago  
This Christmas is unclean.
 
Exluddite
1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Oh, you're "cancelling" the event where a bunch of drunk dude-bro's tear ass through Manhattan due to a pandemic?  I'm sure they'll respectfully not show up with handles of Captain Morgan and Jack Daniels.


I think what bugs me most is the misuse of the "con". There isn't any substance to it. They don't have a shared interest or subculture. These are just people who act like assholes on a daily basis, but on this one day they are doing it en masse with santa hats.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
😑 they should have it on zoom
 
ParallelUniverseParking
1 hour ago  
You can't cancel stupid.
 
Mock26
52 minutes ago  
You know that a good number of people are going to have an unofficial SantaCon.
 
punkwrestler
46 minutes ago  
A drunken debauchery with Santa Suits on? Why doesn't fark support this?
 
IHadMeAVision
41 minutes ago  
As a NYer Santacon sucks to drive through, it's probably even worse to walk through, but it doesn't suck nearly as much as trying to drive/walk around/through Occupy Wall Street (...back in the day...) or other shiat that Fark agrees with because "frat boys" are involved. Suburban dudes that play Santa dress up in the city come from all subcultures, including punkers and nerds and other types Fark is more likely to relate with. GFY.
 
anfrind
41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😑 they should have it on zoom


Conventions can make the transition to a digital format as long as there's something to it other than drunken debauchery.  Even a furry convention would be more likely to successfully transition to digital than SantaCon.
 
waxbeans
40 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: A drunken debauchery with Santa Suits on? Why doesn't fark support this?


Right?

I'd love to do it myself personally
 
waxbeans
39 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: As a NYer Santacon sucks to drive through, it's probably even worse to walk through, but it doesn't suck nearly as much as trying to drive/walk around/through Occupy Wall Street (...back in the day...) or other shiat that Fark agrees with because "frat boys" are involved. Suburban dudes that play Santa dress up in the city come from all subcultures, including punkers and nerds and other types Fark is more likely to relate with. GFY.


Maybe you need to choke yourself
 
waxbeans
38 minutes ago  

anfrind: waxbeans: 😑 they should have it on zoom

Conventions can make the transition to a digital format as long as there's something to it other than drunken debauchery.  Even a furry convention would be more likely to successfully transition to digital than SantaCon.


I can see what you're saying but why couldn't everybody who logs on into the Santa zoom be required to have a bottle of something to drink and have a drinking game going
 
IHadMeAVision
37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe you need to choke yourself


Over what?
 
anfrind
35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: anfrind: waxbeans: 😑 they should have it on zoom

Conventions can make the transition to a digital format as long as there's something to it other than drunken debauchery.  Even a furry convention would be more likely to successfully transition to digital than SantaCon.

I can see what you're saying but why couldn't everybody who logs on into the Santa zoom be required to have a bottle of something to drink and have a drinking game going


In theory, yes, but I would expect such a Zoom party to run out of steam in just an hour or two.
 
punkwrestler
32 minutes ago  

anfrind: waxbeans: anfrind: waxbeans: 😑 they should have it on zoom

Conventions can make the transition to a digital format as long as there's something to it other than drunken debauchery.  Even a furry convention would be more likely to successfully transition to digital than SantaCon.

I can see what you're saying but why couldn't everybody who logs on into the Santa zoom be required to have a bottle of something to drink and have a drinking game going

In theory, yes, but I would expect such a Zoom party to run out of steam in just an hour or two.


They can play reindeer games and who has the biggest North Pole....
 
waxbeans
32 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: waxbeans: Maybe you need to choke yourself

Over what?

Over what?


Begrudging people who just want to get their drink on; you know like camaraderie decency and camaraderie man
😔😑🍷
 
Kalyco Jack
32 minutes ago  
Pffft! Like I need a con to drunkenly punch a police horse.
 
waxbeans
31 minutes ago  

anfrind: waxbeans: anfrind: waxbeans: 😑 they should have it on zoom

Conventions can make the transition to a digital format as long as there's something to it other than drunken debauchery.  Even a furry convention would be more likely to successfully transition to digital than SantaCon.

I can see what you're saying but why couldn't everybody who logs on into the Santa zoom be required to have a bottle of something to drink and have a drinking game going

In theory, yes, but I would expect such a Zoom party to run out of steam in just an hour or two.


Which might actually be the best case scenario in real life and on video
 
waxbeans
30 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: anfrind: waxbeans: anfrind: waxbeans: 😑 they should have it on zoom

Conventions can make the transition to a digital format as long as there's something to it other than drunken debauchery.  Even a furry convention would be more likely to successfully transition to digital than SantaCon.

I can see what you're saying but why couldn't everybody who logs on into the Santa zoom be required to have a bottle of something to drink and have a drinking game going

In theory, yes, but I would expect such a Zoom party to run out of steam in just an hour or two.

They can play reindeer games and who has the biggest North Pole....


😂😂😂 💀 🍆
 
waxbeans
29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Pffft! Like I need a con to drunkenly punch a police horse.


What you think life is the movie half baked
 
The_Sponge
15 minutes ago  
Why are they getting all this hate?  It sounds fun.

Are they bad tippers?
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIP
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

