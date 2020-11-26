 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Union Leader)   Oh deer, better Czech your rifle   (unionleader.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 2:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great, now the deer is armed
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the deer ate the guy, then the guy's lawyer tried to get his friend to kill the buck so they could get the Czech guy out, but the friend shot a doe instead.

When asked why, the friend said 'only an idiot believes a lawyer who claims the Czech is in the male'

/try the venison
 
LockeOak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Were they deer hunting with a .22?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LockeOak: Were they deer hunting with a .22?


I am guessing they were hunting something else and the deer just happened to cross their path.
 
sefert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
people complain about .223 being used to hunt deer as too wimpy to make a clean kill..  22 hornet is wimpier
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The rifle, which the hunter had slung over his left arm -- fortunately without ammo -- slipped on the deer's antlers and disappeared with him," the police said.

Really gonna need the article author to expound on why he thought it important to emphasize that it was unloaded when the deer took it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "The rifle, which the hunter had slung over his left arm -- fortunately without ammo -- slipped on the deer's antlers and disappeared with him," the police said.

Really gonna need the article author to expound on why he thought it important to emphasize that it was unloaded when the deer took it.


Maybe to reassure people that there was no danger of the firearm accidentally discharging and injuring anyone.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.