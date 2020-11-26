 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATV Little Rock)   She's a mean one, Mrs. Grinch   (katv.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
katv.comView Full Size


Man, that's a Lindsay Lohan 50.
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Deputies said they were able to locate the stolen items and they were returned to their owners."

Knowing Saline County, I expected the cops to steal everything and sell it themselves. This is a step in the right direction for them.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Started, the War on Christmas has.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
wonder if she stole the Cross necklace
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sinclair's privacy options include being kicked out with "you have successfully opted out on this browser" message when you don't agree to all advertising cookies.   The next time, the whole thing starts again.  Is this a virtual re-education camp.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're left to wonder if she wanted to resell them on ebay, or just hates decorations, because TFA don't say.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is that Gru in drag?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She explained that the decorations had a light out, and she was simply taking it up to her workshop.

"I'll fix it up there, and bring it back here" she reportedly told the responding officer, Sgt Cindy Lou Who.

/tummtuzzler
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.