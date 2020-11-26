 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   After hitting a peak of over 700 active cases, and a strict lockdown of Australia's second most populous state, Victoria has now achieved 28 days without a new COVID case. Victoria's secret? They listened to experts   (abc.net.au) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Main thing is to get people to wear their masks. They'll do it if you just ask nicely

https://imgur.com/gallery/SocUjti
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the problem with Victoria's Secret is that any Covid-19 masks they make will be tiny strips of lace-trimmed strings that no normal human could actually wear without being in horrific pain, and they'll charge out the . . . uh, nose, for them.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Listening to experts is communism duh
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mjjt: Main thing is to get people to wear their masks. They'll do it if you just ask nicely

https://imgur.com/gallery/SocUjti


That is hilarious. Unfortunately, necessary.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
News flash - there is no secret to preventing the spread of COVID. In fact, it's basic farking science that most of us learned about in grade school. Wash your hands, masks prevent the spread of germs, stay distanced to avoid spreading germs, etc, etc

Our nation is a nation of idiots
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Even coronaviruses are afraid of drop bears.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But if we listened to experts, we'd end up krakensocialistmediasorosemailhillaryh​unternevertrumpercommunistnazicthulhu. My logic is flawless.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: News flash - there is no secret to preventing the spread of COVID. In fact, it's basic farking science that most of us learned about in grade school. Wash your hands, masks prevent the spread of germs, stay distanced to avoid spreading germs, etc, etc

Our nation is a nation of idiots

+

and of obstinate dillholes
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: mjjt: Main thing is to get people to wear their masks. They'll do it if you just ask nicely

https://imgur.com/gallery/SocUjti

That is hilarious. Unfortunately, necessary.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HumanFly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pfft.... sounds like a globalist conspiracy to me
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

