 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   If you wear fanny packs or not, because they are in or out of fashion; then you truly are a dweeb   (salon.com) divider line
16
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 11:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Try telling him that..
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rattrap007: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x934]
Try telling him that..


It was the 90s, and fanny packs are basic wrestler gear.

I'm sure he'd agree now.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're not the boss of me.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fashion remains stupid.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As long as you look at me and think "dweeb" and not, "hmm. I wonder if he just has a couple of speed loaders and a wheel gun in there, or is it an auto with spare high capacity magazines" I'm good.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Rattrap007: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x934]
Try telling him that..

It was the 90s, and fanny packs are basic wrestler gear.

I'm sure he'd agree now.


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size

Well it immortalized in a balloon form now
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rattrap007: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x934]
Try telling him that..


Can you smell what he's cooking for Thanksgiving?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why I carry a murse.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I carry a phone, wallet and keys. Don't need a douchy fanny pack.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a pouch.

/obscure?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hope that I'm missing some pop culture reference that accounts for the grammar in this headline.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom wears one of those. But she's 75 and couldn't care less what you think about what she's wearing.
 
lectos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Commander Worf's Head looks Like a Fanny!
Youtube O7mN3_Ze10M
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
May also indicate CCW, etc.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Megathuma: I really hope that I'm missing some pop culture reference that accounts for the grammar in this headline.


What specific words are you missing?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wear one to carry around my favorite beanie babies.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.