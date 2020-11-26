 Skip to content
(WBUR Boston)   It's Thanksgiving, and the real Alice from Alice's Restaurant needs some help   (wbur.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not crying, you're crying
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I was jumping up and down yelling DONATE! DONATE! DONATE! And the farkers came over and started jumping up and down with me yelling DONATE! DONATE! DONATE! And the mod came over and said, "You're our boy!" Dont  feel so good about that.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just donated in memory of the night I sat at a bar with Arlo drinking Guinness and discussing the merits of the English pint.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arlo should assign her the royalties.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Dinghy will work for free.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete. Boat. Yeah.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe these guys could help.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems that this has nothing to do with these people:

nostalgiacentral.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Arlo should assign her the royalties.


My understanding is she's largely eschewed anything from the song and movie.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all need help. We all would appreciate that. At least, he would say he would.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've already raised almost the $120k of their goal, but hopefully it will go over that.  She will surely have more medical bills.

/USA! USA!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: It seems that this has nothing to do with these people:

[nostalgiacentral.com image 850x589]


"The best defense is a good offense."
-Mel
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a few nasty words to Obie on the side, just for old times' sake.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can apply shackles to her and hang her from the ceiling with a giant sign that reads "Alice in Chains!", I will donate the $120,000. I get to share the pictures, also.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: If I can apply shackles to her and hang her from the ceiling with a giant sign that reads "Alice in Chains!", I will donate the $120,000. I get to share the pictures, also.


Let's talk.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as I'm not the one that has to take out the garbage.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: They've already raised almost the $120k of their goal, but hopefully it will go over that.  She will surely have more medical bills.

/USA! USA!


They are over it by 7k right now.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the song. Memories of that time still resonate. I hope things work out for Alice. Looking back it seems the world sounded and functioned better. I was in my twenties, learning English, trying to find my way around in a world different from the one I grew up in. And America was the land of milk and honey?  How things change!  And now you've got Trump.  Can things get any better?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bobug: FNG: They've already raised almost the $120k of their goal, but hopefully it will go over that.  She will surely have more medical bills.

/USA! USA!

They are over it by 7k right now.


Nice!  Good on everyone who is helping her out.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

solokumba: Maybe these guys could help.


I was wondering that. Arlo himself has had to retire recently due to health issues, but I would think he'd be first in line to help her out.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why does she need that much?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Why does she need that much?


To hire Van Halen for her birthday band?

/too soon
 
knobmaker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her medical care costs 60,000 bucks a year.

And she's very old, very sick, and has no money.

I listened to the song yesterday and it made my eyes water.  I ended up on the Group W bench too when I went for my draft physical (I bounced a check in college for 12 bucks) and they sent me home.  While waiting for a moral waiver, I took the opportunity to join the Air Force.  I ended up in Vietnam anyway, but at least I wasn't a ground pounder.

I'll send in a few bucks, in memory of the days when I was young, stupid, innocent, and had my life before me.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While I have heard the phrase "Alice's Restaurant", I never knew what it was referring to.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We nudged-nudged winked-winked at the you can get ANYTHING you want at Alice's rest a wraunt.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Donated. Fond memories of that song, and later bonding with my daughters over it. She seems to have such a generous spirit.
/Also smoking hot, back in the day.
 
village_idiot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This just proves why decent people never achieve the success that assholes can. You just can't care about others.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.