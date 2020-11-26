 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Hoping to attract tourists, town buys 40 foot leg lamp   (kfor.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


looks more like a yokai when it's that large
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's pretty major.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it fra-gee-lay?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it had to be awarded
 
fusillade762
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'll kick your eye out, kid.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images.vat19.comView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They should have gotten the largest ball of twine!  That'll bring in tourists.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: They should have gotten the largest ball of twine! That'll bring in tourists.


Only in Minnesota...
 
Low Budget Dave
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That ain't no minor award.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Better ship them a pallet of glue
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How about a giant hoe?

ianthecool.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Opacity: Better ship them a pallet of glue


We're out of glue.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a major award!
"A Major Award" Performance | A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE
Youtube 3j2xHG-gqK8
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The soft glow of electric sex won't be quite so soft in that town, that's for sure.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cool. I can't wait to see the 60 foot Red Ryder BB gun.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never saw "A Christmas Story." Doesn't sound like the kind of movie I'd be interested in. I'm Jewish, and this movie sounds like the central theme involves getting all weepy over a hyper-commercialized Xtian holiday.

But I can say without hesitation that if you believe your town's success depends on a prop from a movie, you might want to rethink your priorities.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

allears: Never saw "A Christmas Story." Doesn't sound like the kind of movie I'd be interested in. I'm Jewish, and this movie sounds like the central theme involves getting all weepy over a hyper-commercialized Xtian holiday.

But I can say without hesitation that if you believe your town's success depends on a prop from a movie, you might want to rethink your priorities.


It makes fun of the whole hyper commercialized thing.

You'll like it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

allears: Never saw "A Christmas Story." Doesn't sound like the kind of movie I'd be interested in. I'm Jewish, and this movie sounds like the central theme involves getting all weepy over a hyper-commercialized Xtian holiday.

But I can say without hesitation that if you believe your town's success depends on a prop from a movie, you might want to rethink your priorities.


you mundane noodle!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: allears: Never saw "A Christmas Story." Doesn't sound like the kind of movie I'd be interested in. I'm Jewish, and this movie sounds like the central theme involves getting all weepy over a hyper-commercialized Xtian holiday.

But I can say without hesitation that if you believe your town's success depends on a prop from a movie, you might want to rethink your priorities.

It makes fun of the whole hyper commercialized thing.

You'll like it.


Well, the thing about Xtian Xmas is that I would rather just ignore it. I don't want to participate in it, I don't want to laugh at it, I don't want to see clever movies about it. I basically just hold my nose every year until it goes away.
And yes I'm a fun guy at parties, I just can't figure out why I never get invited...
 
