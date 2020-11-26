 Skip to content
(Counton 2)   Thanks to the Charleston Animal Society - who worked to distribute hundreds of bags of pet food to local cats and dogs who needed it - it will indeed be a Happy Thanksgiving on Caturday   (counton2.com) divider line
Hope everyone's doing well.
 
We are about 2 mins away from dinner. Did the turkey this year with the convection oven setting. It's golden brown..and the thermometer says it is done. Add mashed potato, stuffing, green bean almondine and gravy..it's going to be very yummy..

I'll let you know!
 
Happy Thanksgiving!!

Here's my parents' cats looking out the screen door
"Zeus is the lean one and Milo is the chunky one!" According to my stepmom
 
House with marquee over door.
 
Squeek was underfoot all day and got her tail stepped on. She finally moved!
 
Happy Caturday, all. May you Thanksgiving be quiet and tasty, and may you have health and prosperity in the upcoming year.
 
Shadow is happy today.
 
Not all heroes wear capes
 
The sad thing pet related. I found out my Brother's kids Pony was attacked by wild dogs.
He loaded it up in the van and took it 90 miles to a emergency large animal vet. It still died.

Apparently the police found out about it and they killed the wild dogs that were terrorizing the near by subdivision. Lots of missing cats. And when they start taking down ponies...it's just a matter of time before they go after a kid.

Wild dogs are no joke. They've been known to kill people...when I googled, to see if the pony murder made any news. I found a story from not too long ago about wild dogs killing a guy walking on the road by the Florida/Alabama line.
 
Fluffy Fancy-Feast-full Fanksgiving Finnegan.

Happy Thanksgiving!
 
Home alone with the kitties today.

Hai! Happy Feasting Day!

I ATE!

Now, I must nap.
 
Let me know when you are going to do one of those.... I will be sure to be in another country.. I have heard camels while smoked can be a bit harsh and may be made of fine turkish ingredients, unless you cook them low and slow they are tough, stringy and well dont be downwind of them alive or cooking.

ANYONE WHO WANTS A CHRISTMAS CARD FROM ME NEEDS TO EIP ME. PLEASE!
I PLAN TO START MAILING THIS WEEK.
 
