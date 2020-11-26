 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fry. -Three burning buildings and 27 people displaced edition   (masslive.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would I need to thaw the turkey first?  It's plenty hot in the fryer. That'll defrost it just fine.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Why would I need to thaw the turkey first?  It's plenty hot in the fryer. That'll defrost it just fine.


Just use a little more oil and leave the bird in for a little longer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good to know they brought enough for everyone.

/fire that is
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So these are people with no access to YouTube? I guess it's possible in theory.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Why would I need to thaw the turkey first?  It's plenty hot in the fryer. That'll defrost it just fine.


They also need to understand all the cooking is done in the kitchen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todd300
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was just supposed to be a meme, folks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deep frying turkeys isn't much of thing where I live, but I sure do enjoy reading about Americans farking it up every year.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The fire remains under investigation and the turkey remains undercooked.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: NeoCortex42: Why would I need to thaw the turkey first?  It's plenty hot in the fryer. That'll defrost it just fine.

Just use a little more oil and leave the bird in for a little longer.


Make sure you fill the pot right to the brim with oil, once it's boiling just drop the turkey in.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We deep fried our turkey today. Damn tasty, and no one became homeless.
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am guessing no one has ever dropped an ice cube into to the deep fryer at the restaurant they worked in as a teen? We did, messy as Fark!
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your not doing that in my kitchen. Take it out to the garage.
 
