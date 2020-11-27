 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Man run over and killed by three separate hit-and-run drivers who all fled the scene. Which is precisely what "hit-and-run" means   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
31
    More: Sad  
posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 12:20 AM



lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fuentes was subsequently hit a third time following the motorcycle and the white sedan but police did not release any information on that vehicle or a possible description of the suspect. Not one of the three vehicles stopped after striking Fuentes.

Was it a cop car? It was a cop car wasnt it?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn, that's just slapstick.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Human Beings really suck sometimes.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm mostly against the death penalty but might make exceptions for hit&run drivers.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Los Angeles, you don't get hit just once.

/you ain't gonna be needing those shoes either
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Def Leppard - Another Hit And Run
Youtube BFGt-TkapLI
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy was killed 3 times?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's quite interesting that these people fled considering that for the most part it's perfectly legal to run people over you just can't leave the scene

They must have had warrants been drunk or it just robbed a bank or some other thing
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I'm mostly against the death penalty but might make exceptions for hit&run drivers.


The only reason anyone ever says they're against the death penalty is because they're worried about convicting innocent people, not because of the severity of the crime.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: wademh: I'm mostly against the death penalty but might make exceptions for hit&run drivers.

The only reason anyone ever says they're against the death penalty is because they're worried about convicting innocent people, not because of the severity of the crime.


Actually I'm quite torn for the most part I'm actually quite against the death penalty but if we could compromise and fix the justice system and jail absolutely no people I could support the death penalty for executing the few people that we can't have on house arrest or give tickets to
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x228]


Legend has it he is still being struck to this day.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...But he elected to get on his motorcycle and took off and left and fled the scene."

So...what you're saying is...he vacated the premises. Skeedaddled. Scooted. Vamoosed. High-tailed it out of there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: It's quite interesting that these people fled considering that for the most part it's perfectly legal to run people over you just can't leave the scene

They must have had warrants been drunk or it just robbed a bank or some other thing


Having lived in California, I assume the reason they didn't stop is because "it would have been a hassle."
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the times I was in a hospital mental health lock down ward there was a lady who had been traumatized by witnessing a multiple hit and run in NYC. A fellow stepped out of his speeding cab on a Expressway. He was hit many times and flew through the air like a puppet. They figured he just absentmindedly forgot they were still moving. She was devastated.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenny gets run over a 🚗
Youtube WSqfFe05PzM


/you bastards
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year has been crazy. I've noticed an increasing prevalence of people driving like we're already in Mad Max. Like soccer moms in a Honda Odyssey driving like they've got 10 warrants for arrest and in hot pursuit weaving in and out of lanes doing 65 over in a 35. People have gone goddamn mad
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He started to cross the road, then actually took a couple of steps back to get hit by the motorcycle.  The biker shouldn't have left, but the "victim" was trying to get hit.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You'd think after the guy was killed by the second hit-and-run driver, that he would stay out of the road.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Nobody stopped and helped out Mr. Fuentes as he lied there," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno is a statement in front of the press.

Did he keep saying he was fine?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: wademh: I'm mostly against the death penalty but might make exceptions for hit&run drivers.

The only reason anyone ever says they're against the death penalty is because they're worried about convicting innocent people, not because of the severity of the crime.


I'm for the death penalty... for politicians.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The man you are about to see has no neck."
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: This year has been crazy. I've noticed an increasing prevalence of people driving like we're already in Mad Max. Like soccer moms in a Honda Odyssey driving like they've got 10 warrants for arrest and in hot pursuit weaving in and out of lanes doing 65 over in a 35. People have gone goddamn mad


I live not too far from I-90/94 where it runs through Chicago, close enough to walk to but far enough away that I do not hear it. But, since the lockdowns started back in May I have been hearing a hell of a lot of people absolutely gunning it on the expressway! And I have heard at least three accidents. I hope that the accidents were solo asshats and did not involve anyone else.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: berylman: This year has been crazy. I've noticed an increasing prevalence of people driving like we're already in Mad Max. Like soccer moms in a Honda Odyssey driving like they've got 10 warrants for arrest and in hot pursuit weaving in and out of lanes doing 65 over in a 35. People have gone goddamn mad

I live not too far from I-90/94 where it runs through Chicago, close enough to walk to but far enough away that I do not hear it. But, since the lockdowns started back in May I have been hearing a hell of a lot of people absolutely gunning it on the expressway! And I have heard at least three accidents. I hope that the accidents were solo asshats and did not involve anyone else.


This is true (at Kedzie and Diversey) When the first lockdown hit, the city was creepy quiet, but you occasionally hear someone roaring down the Kennedy. Traffic seems to have built back up so you don't hear that quite as much anymore.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: wademh: I'm mostly against the death penalty but might make exceptions for hit&run drivers.

The only reason anyone ever says they're against the death penalty is because they're worried about convicting innocent people, not because of the severity of the crime.


That's not true.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is America.

Cannot be farked posting the song vid, you all know what it is.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Check birthday parties for any wealthy men in the area. He'll turn up.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Human Beings really suck sometimes.


Can you imagine the damage he caused...
 
0z79
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Russ1642: wademh: I'm mostly against the death penalty but might make exceptions for hit&run drivers.

The only reason anyone ever says they're against the death penalty is because they're worried about convicting innocent people, not because of the severity of the crime.

Actually I'm quite torn for the most part I'm actually quite against the death penalty but if we could compromise and fix the justice system and jail absolutely no people I could support the death penalty for executing the few people that we can't have on house arrest or give tickets to


Holy run-on sentence, Batman!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: This year has been crazy. I've noticed an increasing prevalence of people driving like we're already in Mad Max. Like soccer moms in a Honda Odyssey driving like they've got 10 warrants for arrest and in hot pursuit weaving in and out of lanes doing 65 over in a 35. People have gone goddamn mad


How Covid Broke Our Roads
Youtube ZZkT18CXFHU
 
