Austria has had it with all of the Farking sign thefts, presumably taken by dingoes
posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 6:47 PM



Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

They have Farking signs?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: [Fark user image 222x227]

[Fark user image 259x194]
They have Farking signs?


Well, not anymore.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.prod.www.spiegel.deView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking kangaroos.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


just gotta know where to get off
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now I need to make another trip to get a sign for my collection?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Norman Mailer fans to make a pilgrimage soonest.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phrawgh: [Fark user image 500x700]


I know the world is pretty farked up, but I'm not ready for Otto Skorzeny memes.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sad.  Oh well.  It'll be OK, as long as the keep selling T-shirts marked  " Meine Großeltern gingen nach Österreich und alles was ich bekam war dieses farking T-Shirt. "
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grüß Gott, heir Dingo.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are they sure it wasn't Zoot?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: phrawgh: [Fark user image 500x700]

I know the world is pretty farked up, but I'm not ready for Otto Skorzeny memes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Blockin out der scenery, breakin mein mind.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phrawgh: [Link][Fark user image image 500x700]


....and that is how I learned that Newt Gingrich apparently has a hobby of writing alt-history fan fic about his favourite teams: Confederates and Nazis.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 409x230]

just gotta know where to get off


Climax MN is near Fertile MN. Totally true story.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 409x230]

just gotta know where to get off

Climax MN is near Fertile MN. Totally true story.


And Climax, NC is right next to High Point, NC.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phrawgh: [Link][Fark user image image 500x700]


Sure, Otto.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dildo Nova Scotia wants its signs back too.
 
