"It shouldn't be this way. I shouldn't have to contact my local news station. I should be able to trust the system"
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I want to have her children.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It shouldn't be this way. I shouldn't have to contact my local news station. I should be able to trust the system"

I can not Amen this enough.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What am I supposed to do when someone emails me that they're considering suicide because they don't have money?" [McCloy] told me. "It almost feels like if I don't do something about this, then I'm not doing my job. This could be the most important thing I ever do in my life."

Just.
Damn.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now imagine you're a teacher who knows that there is abuse in a home, but the abuser is a cop or highly placed in local government.

She is entirely correct that there should be controls already in place, and in fact, there often ARE measures and protocols in place, but someone has pissed someone off enough to see them denied, someone has shut down those protocols to save a little money, or sometimes the official in place couldn't give two sh*ts about those people-whoever they might be, poor, women, immigrants, white trash, wrong ethnicity, wrong neighborhood-and has better things to do.

Which is why the Fourth Estate IS important, and why it is troubling that so many within the media have abandoned that portion of journalistic integrity in order to suck up to local power structures, but then again, that has been a battle that the media have had internally since they started newspapers and magazines.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Now imagine you're a teacher who knows that there is abuse in a home, but the abuser is a cop or highly placed in local government.

She is entirely correct that there should be controls already in place, and in fact, there often ARE measures and protocols in place, but someone has pissed someone off enough to see them denied, someone has shut down those protocols to save a little money, or sometimes the official in place couldn't give two sh*ts about those people-whoever they might be, poor, women, immigrants, white trash, wrong ethnicity, wrong neighborhood-and has better things to do.

Which is why the Fourth Estate IS important, and why it is troubling that so many within the media have abandoned that portion of journalistic integrity in order to suck up to local power structures, but then again, that has been a battle that the media have had internally since they started newspapers and magazines.


Hubes, it's not just or only that those within the media abandoned integrity to ass-kiss the power establishment, it's that the powerful own most of the media by way of deregulation and conglomeration and mergers.

You used to have lots of independently owned outlets you could go to, multiple newspapers, TV stations, radio stations, but now the same two companies might own 80+% of radio stations in a given market (and most of them and the others are repeaters for corporate syndicated broadcasts), two or three companies might own between them own six TV stations in the market (or they may have shared services agreements basically making two stations be one), and the newspaper might be owned by a corporate parent who has two reporters to cover a hundred square miles of local news.

While the Internet still exists, it's not the Great Equalizer since you have to battle to get your issue to go viral and get attention in the face of whatever algorithms FB and Twitter put in place to feed you garbage.

And all of these corporations are owned by rich people and shareholders out to make a profit and who have their own corporate agendas.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: "What am I supposed to do when someone emails me that they're considering suicide because they don't have money?" [McCloy] told me. "It almost feels like if I don't do something about this, then I'm not doing my job. This could be the most important thing I ever do in my life."

Just.
Damn.


Honestly?

We're long past the point that a bullet is the only viable long term retirement plan for the majority of people. That or drop dead at job #3 one day.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
zacjohnson.comView Full Size


This guy literally made a career off of books telling you where the government is willing to give you free money. How life is and how it ought to be can be two different things.
 
Likwit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn you, capitalism!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We need one of those in Florida
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [zacjohnson.com image 720x400]

This guy literally made a career off of books telling you where the government is willing to give you free money. Telling you bullshiat and hoping you buy his books.  How life is and how it ought to be can be two different things.


Critics claim that Lesko is misleading in his advertisements. A 2004 report by the New York State Consumer Protection Board claimed that most of the grants mentioned in Lesko's books were actually public assistance programs that many people were not eligible for, and that Lesko misrepresented examples of people who had taken advantage of government programs
 
whitroth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because the GOP, and the ultrawealthy, HATE EVERY PART of the social safety net. They want you all to work for whatever pennies they toss your way, and go die under a bridge if not.

Because the GOP LIES about "being concerned" about debt, and cuts staff at all the agencies, rather than RAISE TAXES.

Or has everyone forgotten that tape of Romney, in '12, talking about how most of us were "takers"?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.