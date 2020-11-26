 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   What not to feed your dog or cat on Thanksgiving. TL;DR Thanksgiving food and booze   (king5.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Really question the claim butter and bacon fat will harm dogs. My dogs get some bacon fat and butter every day and never had any issue. Dogs love fat. Not a lot of fat considering my small dog is 75lbs.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Five or six years ago I was drinking some whiskey on the sofa. I put the glass down on the coffee table, and the dog jumped up and was four or five laps getting a taste before I was able to stop him.

\that's my boy
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got my Thanksgiving takeout dinner for Sophie and myself.  Being a sane cat dad, Sophie got her turkey first.  Of course, by the time I had my plate filled, Sophie had devoured her turkey and was giving me the "HEY, I'm STILL hungry, slave" look while I ate my dinner.

She got her second helping and is somewhere sleeping it off.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

My cats got a whole can of turkey cat food to split amongst themselves.  Since most everything else on my table is not meat, they think they got the better deal.  But, we love all the side dishes best, so winners all around.

She got her second helping and is somewhere sleeping it off.


My cats got a whole can of turkey cat food to split amongst themselves.  Since most everything else on my table is not meat, they think they got the better deal.  But, we love all the side dishes best, so winners all around.

Now to sleep it all the off.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

post-fat gas from my dog is toxic


post-fat gas from my dog is toxic
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I feel pretty much the same.  Over the years our dogs have generally lived about 10 years (newfies & now a  mastiff), I figured that their arteries aren't going to get clogged 'that' fast or enough to make a big difference in their lifespan.


I feel pretty much the same.  Over the years our dogs have generally lived about 10 years (newfies & now a  mastiff), I figured that their arteries aren't going to get clogged 'that' fast or enough to make a big difference in their lifespan.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
I have been watching the humane society for a deer hound to try to get to 15 years. I had a Newfie that I used hunting, she was a great dog

I feel pretty much the same.  Over the years our dogs have generally lived about 10 years (newfies & now a  mastiff), I figured that their arteries aren't going to get clogged 'that' fast or enough to make a big difference in their lifespan.


I have been watching the humane society for a deer hound to try to get to 15 years. I had a Newfie that I used hunting, she was a great dog
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The real issue is avoiding
poisonings from well intentioned people
pancreatitis from a sudden diet change.
Ass blowouts that are unpleasant for everyone.

There's a premium to going to the emergency vet right now during covid. Here they won't even see you below $600 and odds are you're not getting out of there for under 1K.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My cats love to smoke weed.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: The real issue is avoiding
poisonings from well intentioned people
pancreatitis from a sudden diet change.
Ass blowouts that are unpleasant for everyone.

There's a premium to going to the emergency vet right now during covid. Here they won't even see you below $600 and odds are you're not getting out of there for under 1K.


Finding a good Vet you like and is good is worthwhile. Had the same Vet for over 10 years, can call him at home for emergencies and he has a full surgical suite that is only open for current patients. Comes to the house if an animal has to be put down for a reasonable number (under $250)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People food is for people.
Pet food is for pets.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who would waste precious alcohol on their pets?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Five or six years ago I was drinking some whiskey on the sofa. I put the glass down on the coffee table, and the dog jumped up and was four or five laps getting a taste before I was able to stop him.

\that's my boy


We were out back having a fire in the fire pit and I put down my Captain & Coke to put more wood on the fire and puppers went to town on my drink.

Didn't seem to harm her.

/not advocating to feed animals booze
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: The real issue is avoiding
poisonings from well intentioned people
pancreatitis from a sudden diet change.
Ass blowouts that are unpleasant for everyone.

There's a premium to going to the emergency vet right now during covid. Here they won't even see you below $600 and odds are you're not getting out of there for under 1K.


Learned this the hard way a few Easters ago. $750 and one ass blow-out later and I learned not to give your dog the whole ham bone.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But can cats have salami?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: People food is for people.
Pet food is for pets.


Except that 'people food' is made out of the same shiat that dogs ate for millennia.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My dog once got acute pancreatitis because we gave her a bunch of turkey and turkey skin after thanksgiving.  She was about 45-50 pounds.

Anecdotal, but when we brought her to the vet for vomiting and projectile diarrhea they told us they see it every year at that time.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: But can cats have salami?


Cats can have a little salami.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TFA: ""Eating turkey or turkey skin - sometimes even a small amount - can cause a life-threatening condition in pets known as pancreatitis," the AMVA warns on its Thanksgiving Pet Safety page."

Yeah, I once made the mistake of giving my pooch some turkey...it gave him the "trots"

What a farkin' mess.
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: My cats love to smoke weed.


How could you tell? Do they sit around and doze off and wander in for munchies?
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm making cheesesteaks for dinner because fark turkey.
/My cat, OTOH, loves turkey and she's at the neighbor's house right now where they are making one.
//She knows what's up.
///
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our Boxer gets a couple small pieces of turkey and gets to lick a couple plates clean.  She doesn't get a big plate of food.  She gets just enough that it's a little treat for her and she feels like part of the pack.
 
Markus5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My dad tells the story of our dog that came home after walk-about with a whole bone-in ham. No idea how he got it. Maybe he raided the butcher store. Anyway, dad says okay. You can eat it. Choke it down.  Suffer.  See if I care. And he did. No puking. Then he started drinking water. And more and more. His belly was round. I'm sure the dog thought it was worth it.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have never had a problem feeding out cat a couple small nibbles of turkey but I will avoid it out of an abundance of caution in the future.

He loves brussels sprouts though so I usually break him off a couple small pieces of those.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i give my pets a little turkey
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Albert911emt: Five or six years ago I was drinking some whiskey on the sofa. I put the glass down on the coffee table, and the dog jumped up and was four or five laps getting a taste before I was able to stop him.

\that's my boy

We were out back having a fire in the fire pit and I put down my Captain & Coke to put more wood on the fire and puppers went to town on my drink.

Didn't seem to harm her.

/not advocating to feed animals booze


That will get you life in prison on some planets.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh.  The cats got a small amount of just turkey breast as a treat as always.  Doesn't hurt them.

They get little treats occasionally.  Shaved beef is especially appreciated.  The trick is to not give them a lot.  Sudden diet changes are bad.  Small amounts of turkey, chicken, or beef are fine.
 
