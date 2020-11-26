 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1922, Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon entered the tomb of Tutankhamen and found no mummified dogs, sparking fear among superstitious people with bad hearing when Carter wondered aloud about the missing Curs of King Tut   (history.com) divider line
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lord Canarvon's home was later used for interior and exterior shots in a British soap opera period costume drama.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died at 19, but the ladies loved Tutankhamun during his short time. Must of been his Pharaohmones.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Fark headlines have really gone to the dogs.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
King Tut - SNL
Youtube FYbavuReVF4
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Take your upvote and get out.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Huh.
I learned a new word on Fark today.

/very few days pass by without that happening.
//thank you.
///you get my Fark Word of the Day<tm>. Cur: Dog, canine, rogue, scoundrel.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Huh.
I learned a new word on Fark today.

/very few days pass by without that happening.
//thank you.
///you get my Fark Word of the Day<tm>. Cur: Dog, canine, rogue, scoundrel.


No1 cur

/jk
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: He died at 19, but the ladies loved Tutankhamun during his short time. Must of been his Pharaohmones.


I heard he was a MILF....
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: [Fark user image 482x649]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A bit thin, but

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Terrapin Bound: [Fark user image 482x649]

[i.pinimg.com image 433x546]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby needs to be locked in a sarcophagus with a bagfull of carnivorous scarabs.
 
