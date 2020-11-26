 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Man receives letter from "Santa Claus" about his black Santa yard decoration. Since this is Fark, guess if this is a heartwarming story   (fox16.com) divider line
80
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1378 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 4:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
White supremacy kooks are sensitive, fragile snowflakes who knew?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To be fair, some Black Santas need to be removed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arkansas needs its own tag.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, don't you know this made-up piece of nonsense is white!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, and Jesus was a middle Eastern Jew, which makes him pretty darn not white.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
600 years? Curious number. Why did Santa suddenly become white in 1420?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That letter though... 🤡
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst bit of all about this?

The asshole used Comic Sans.  COMIC SANS!!!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But seriously.

I'll bet the REAL issue with Sir Dipshiat Letterwriter isn't because the Santa was black.....
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: White supremacy kooks are sensitive, fragile snowflakes who knew?


"My ears are ringing..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: The worst bit of all about this?

The asshole used Comic Sans.  COMIC SANS!!!


My tiny fist.
Also, "the rest of your racist kind"? And negro? Dayum!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: The worst bit of all about this?

The asshole used Comic Sans.  COMIC SANS!!!


That's so you know he doesn't just espouse this one dumb idea, but instead he's a font of nonsense.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: 600 years? Curious number. Why did Santa suddenly become white in 1420?


Duh, because Saint Nik is Greek from a fishing village, so he was almost certainly not what we'd consider white, and didn't get whitewashed for 1200 years.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: To be fair, some Black Santas need to be removed:

[Fark user image image 414x576]


To be fair he watched while they were sleeping and knew if they were awake.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The black Santa pictured in the article is no darker than depictions of Saint Nicholas, at least those depictions painted close to the time he lived.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas. Nothing's changed in 60 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: xanadian: The worst bit of all about this?

The asshole used Comic Sans.  COMIC SANS!!!

My tiny fist.
Also, "the rest of your racist kind"? And negro? Dayum!


The first thing you learn when dealing with racist yahoos is their idea that only minorities are racist.
-
/Trumpers calling POC racists in real life is as normal of a daily occurrence as liberals calling POC racists online.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine giving a sh*t about this kind of thing.  I can't even.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas has strong castle doctrine right?

I mean it is as red as Rudolph's nose, so I'd assume so.

Dude needs to exercise his rights if someone tries to damage his property.

Of course we know he wouldn't be treated the same as if a white person trying to defend his property, but id throw a ton of cash his way to turn the tables.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Oh, and Jesus was a middle Eastern Jew, which makes him pretty darn not white.


I've always pictured him as an arab, about 5'4"-5'6", well built (carpenter with no powertools), middle class (again, carpenter, in that region), with a beard you could hide a goat in, as befits a rabi.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are Americans so racist?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: To be fair, some Black Santas need to be removed:

[Fark user image image 414x576]


It's fascinating he got away with raping so many white women meanwhile several people got lynched just for looking at a white woman that says a lot somehow

Kind of fitting in a perverse sort of way
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are improving everywhere.  The letter wasn't delivered with a brick, so progress!

People suck, but it was nice to see the drive-by support during the interview.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time for everyone in that neighborhood to learn about machine identification codes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican cancel culture.
Every accusation is a confession, and every claim is a lie.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Arkansas. Nothing's changed in 60 years.

[Fark user image image 700x420]
[Fark user image image 850x850]


I'm 47 & I just don't get it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Why are Americans so racist?


I Think it's left over from being first inhabited by religious zealots..
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megyn Kelly sure gets around.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In two weeks- 'Man who received racist letter from 'Santa Claus' admits to writing it himself.'
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the article substitute "[racial slur]" for "negro"?  Martin Luther King Jr. said that word plenty of times and I have never heard it censored by the news.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only appropriate response is to get a ginrmous black santa and put it on your roof
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: Arkansas needs its own tag.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Things are improving everywhere.  The letter wasn't delivered with a brick, so progress!


That is quite true. It is sad that is what counts as progress, but I'll take it.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how you can upset about what color you decide Santa should be. Considering fact that (spoiler alert) Santa is not real.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Why are Americans so racist?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nobody complains about my Mr. Hankey and his Sleighlet

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Mrs. H and his lil' nuggets are in process for this year.  New, larger Mr. H too.
// I LOL while working on Cornwallis
/// made from retired file cabinets and sleigh runner is lawn chair back
 
wantingout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: some_beer_drinker: Why are Americans so racist?

[Fark user image image 480x360]


I thought Albert Einstein said that
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

runwiz: I don't see how you can upset about what color you decide Santa should be. Considering fact that (spoiler alert) Santa is not real.


Well technically speaking either is race that's a construct too
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This isn't really a subject discussed by laymen because it's a bit of a head scratcher and those ill-equipped to consider all context (ie: militant atheists) go running off into the sunset with conclusions based on modern mores and morals.

It is reasonably likely that Jesus was half-Gentile, as we talk about Mary's virgin birth and possible ancestors for Jesus. Dogma holds that Jesus was half-Holy in descent from the get go, but more reasonable conclusions abound. To modern mores, questions of consent arise and questions of precisely with what 'vessel' the Holy Spirit may have impregnated Mary. One typically doesn't have to go far into history to discover theoretical embodiments, perhaps as mighty as an Archangel, although that is very likely a Catholic revision.

In any case, it was quite likely that Jesus was a racial mix. And equally likely not.
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Oh, and Jesus was a middle Eastern Jew, which makes him pretty darn not white.


Meant to quote ya here in my post. Anyway. It's all kind of interesting.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: some_beer_drinker: Why are Americans so racist?

I Think it's left over from being first inhabited by religious zealots..


I guess slavery didn't help people's attitudes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: waxbeans: some_beer_drinker: Why are Americans so racist?

I Think it's left over from being first inhabited by religious zealots..

I guess slavery didn't help people's attitudes.


Exactly
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xanadian: The worst bit of all about this?

The asshole used Comic Sans.  COMIC SANS!!!


Dan Gilbert moved to Arkansas?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait until he see's what Jesus looks like.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet the letter writer also believes theirs a war on Christmas.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Why did the article substitute "[racial slur]" for "negro"?  Martin Luther King Jr. said that word plenty of times and I have never heard it censored by the news.


The same reason no one says 'white trash' anymore.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The neighborhood association says they weren't behind the letter.

I'm willing to bet more than a few bucks that the writer is a member of said association
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Oh, and Jesus was a middle Eastern Jew, which makes him pretty darn not white.


Yeah, no.

They have actual photos on the internet of him now, so you're wrong about that.
I think he has a private jet now too...

/ get woke man
// you think that virgin birth was a middle easterner too?
/// that's the real miracle, only 2 white people in the middle east 2000 years ago (for no reason at all) and it still took 33 years to kill them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Chuck87: Why did the article substitute "[racial slur]" for "negro"?  Martin Luther King Jr. said that word plenty of times and I have never heard it censored by the news.

The same reason no one says 'white trash' anymore.


People don't say white trash anymore?

I live in Florida. If you have a better term for trashy white rednecks I'd like to hear it
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dryad: /Trumpers calling POC racists in real life is as normal of a daily occurrence as liberals calling POC racists online.


🤔
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.