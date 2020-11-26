 Skip to content
(CNN)   Couple finds more than 66 bottles of Prohibition-era whiskey hidden in the walls of their New York home. Couple's got this. Happy Thanksgiving   (cnn.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Best to use it for disinfecting, I wouldn't drink that on a dare.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Again?!  This guy has found whiskey every few months for the last year or so.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol, I found numerous Whiskey bottles from just after prohibition (based on the tax stamps) in my barn..  A few even still had 'whiskey' in them..  Good display bottles, but I wouldn't drink out of one!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Again?!  This guy has found whiskey every few months for the last year or so.



And he's become exceedingly good at it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even when new, that stuff would have been gutrot.

Pass
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Test at least 1 bottle for lead before you start chugging.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Test at least 1 bottle for lead before you start chugging.


Prohibition era, could be formaldehyde for all you know.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
66 bottle of booze in the wall
66 bottle of booze
take one out
pass it about
65 bottles of booze in the wall
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Even when new, that stuff would have been gutrot.

Pass


FTFA:  The liquor is a brand of Scottish whiskey labeled Old Smuggler Gaelic whiskey, which is still made today.

I would think that a distillery that's allegedly been around for at least 90 years wouldn't just make "gutrot," but I guess it's possible.

Still wouldn't trust it outright, though.  Even if it were still "good," the brand "Old Smuggler" elicits thoughts of the quality you'd find from such brands as "Thunderbird," "Orloff," etc.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than 66? So... 67?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: More than 66? So... 67?


Perhaps they were disguised as sheep, and they fell asleep.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's got to be a way to test it

Either way, sell it all and cover the costs of your renovation
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's news to CNN!
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Gubbo: Even when new, that stuff would have been gutrot.

Pass

FTFA:  The liquor is a brand of Scottish whiskey labeled Old Smuggler Gaelic whiskey, which is still made today.

I would think that a distillery that's allegedly been around for at least 90 years wouldn't just make "gutrot," but I guess it's possible.

Still wouldn't trust it outright, though.  Even if it were still "good," the brand "Old Smuggler" elicits thoughts of the quality you'd find from such brands as "Thunderbird," "Orloff," etc.


You're assuming it hasn't been cut with rotgut to pad profits.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm like what is that? I'm very confused," he said. "I'm looking and there's hay everywhere, there's paper, and glass ... I see another package and it's this whiskey bottle.""I'm like holy crap. This is like a whiskey stash. And this is like, all of a sudden, the whole story of the bootlegger."He likes the word like.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've sensed that within hours of moving in.  Maybe minutes.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a bunch of prohibition whisky I pulled out of a rum-runner shipwreck. Tastes like shiat.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Gubbo: Even when new, that stuff would have been gutrot.

Pass

FTFA:  The liquor is a brand of Scottish whiskey labeled Old Smuggler Gaelic whiskey, which is still made today.

I would think that a distillery that's allegedly been around for at least 90 years wouldn't just make "gutrot," but I guess it's possible.

Still wouldn't trust it outright, though.  Even if it were still "good," the brand "Old Smuggler" elicits thoughts of the quality you'd find from such brands as "Thunderbird," "Orloff," etc.


This page claims that brand was a favorite of counterfeiters.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they find a stash of bootlegging money with the notes in excellent condition.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"more than 66 bottles of whiskey"

So 67 bottles then?
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes you wonder what happened to the people who hid it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Purple_Urkle: Test at least 1 bottle for lead before you start chugging.

Prohibition era, could be formaldehyde for all you know.


If it was homemade hooch, yeah, but this is stuff from an actual distillery that is still in operation today.

But, stuff this old is not for drinking. It is for collecting, And according to one of the videos is valued at about $1,000 a bottle. So $66,000 if they sell it all. Heck, even if they only got $100 a bottle that is still a nice bit of change to put in your pocket.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice peaty, repeaty flavor to it...
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Makes you wonder what happened to the people who hid it.


They actually talk about that towards the end of the article
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Makes you wonder what happened to the people who hid it.

They actually talk about that towards the end of the article


You mean i have to go beyond the first 2 or 3 paragraphs?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Gubbo: Even when new, that stuff would have been gutrot.

Pass

FTFA:  The liquor is a brand of Scottish whiskey labeled Old Smuggler Gaelic whiskey, which is still made today.

I would think that a distillery that's allegedly been around for at least 90 years wouldn't just make "gutrot," but I guess it's possible.

Still wouldn't trust it outright, though.  Even if it were still "good," the brand "Old Smuggler" elicits thoughts of the quality you'd find from such brands as "Thunderbird," "Orloff," etc.


Or new wash in old bottles.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: IANALINFLORIDA: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Makes you wonder what happened to the people who hid it.

They actually talk about that towards the end of the article

You mean i have to go beyond the first 2 or 3 paragraphs?


What articles?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing that the place was lucky enough that for all of these years, did not ever catch on fire once.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than 66.  So, 67, or 1200?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

xanadian: Gubbo: Even when new, that stuff would have been gutrot.

Pass

FTFA:  The liquor is a brand of Scottish whiskey labeled Old Smuggler Gaelic whiskey, which is still made today.

I would think that a distillery that's allegedly been around for at least 90 years wouldn't just make "gutrot," but I guess it's possible.

Still wouldn't trust it outright, though.  Even if it were still "good," the brand "Old Smuggler" elicits thoughts of the quality you'd find from such brands as "Thunderbird," "Orloff," etc.


When I read prohibition I heard moonshine
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's wrong with positive news every once in a while, repeat it not.  Even if the guy won't share.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's more than four tens, and that's *hic*
 
tinyarena
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Oh Come on Honey, it's 2020.  Let's crack one open and Celebrate!"
Bad Idea Jeans
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, when I moved into my fixer upper in Minneapolis and a started renovations, all I found were jars of Chicken & Wild Rice soup in the walls.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Best to use it for disinfecting, I wouldn't drink that on a dare.


I thought aged Whiskey was suppose to be better?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mmojo: I have a bunch of prohibition whisky I pulled out of a rum-runner shipwreck. Tastes like shiat.


Why would you get whiskey on a rum-runner? What happened to the rum?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Lambskincoat: Best to use it for disinfecting, I wouldn't drink that on a dare.

I thought aged Whiskey was suppose to be better?


That refers to the amount of time it has been aged in barrels.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
66 bottles - that's a helluva lot more that Geraldo found in Al Capone's vault!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mys​t​ery_of_Al_Capone%27s_Vaults

What a farkin' letdown.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Familiar celebrities affecting a character to narrate by the written prose of primary sources with slow pan in on black and white pics or didn't happen.
 
