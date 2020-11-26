 Skip to content
Today's Thanksgiving two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Church, The Alarm, Love & Rockets, and Japan. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #169. Starts 1PM ET
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CARDIACS
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this red?
It's a regular thread.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh. It's green now.
Thank you modmins
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes, thank you modmins. at least it will hit when the show starts...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone want to listen to Shonen Knife covering My Bloody Valentine while we wait?
shonen knife - when you sleep
Youtube 8jN8SII8ytI
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: Anyone want to listen to Shonen Knife covering My Bloody Valentine while we wait?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8jN8SII8​ytI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


i will listen to shonen knife cover anyone, any time, any place.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Anyone want to listen to Shonen Knife covering My Bloody Valentine while we wait?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8jN8SII8​ytI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

i will listen to shonen knife cover anyone, any time, any place.


There's a live karaoke version too which is just joyous
Shonen Knife 少年ナイフ - When You Sleep
Youtube TRve3rkv8fw
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x425]


that. is. AWESOME.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Anyone want to listen to Shonen Knife covering My Bloody Valentine while we wait?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8jN8SII8​ytI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

i will listen to shonen knife cover anyone, any time, any place.

There's a live karaoke version too which is just joyous
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TRve3rkv​8fw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


dammit ritsuko is just so bloody adorable.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is it playing the Russian anthem?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: Why is it playing the Russian anthem?


because the show is glorious.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nevermind it was a gag
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oooh. Plaid already
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yay, Aussie music! Haven't heard these guys in ages
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Yay, Aussie music! Haven't heard these guys in ages


we play them all the time. and i don't mean "under the milkway" over and over and over and over and...

also, we have more aussie music coming up. just sayin'
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah The Cocteaus.
Lyrics are so over rated
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've recently been new music in an 80s new wave style by a band called New Neon.

https://newneon.bandcamp.com/album/ne​w​-neon-2

New Neon Her Eyes
Youtube nz8X7eEPMwc
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Almost forgot about the show today. Great choice for The Church. Interesting tidbit I heard recently on another of their classics: Kilbey is not a fan of "The Unguarded Moment". Apparently thinks it's a bit trite. Oh to have the talent to be able to take that position :)

And, while it may be cliche 80s (okay, one song from it is), Starfish is still one of my favorite albums of the 80s.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cocteau Twins vocalizations were... inspired by lyrics?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Yay, Aussie music! Haven't heard these guys in ages

we play them all the time. and i don't mean "under the milkway" over and over and over and over and...

also, we have more aussie music coming up. just sayin'


Men at Work? :)

Sorry, couldn't resist. But I do enjoy them. One of the first albums I ever bought. And I love Aussie music (but most familiar with the late 90s-early 2000s)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: Cocteau Twins vocalizations were... inspired by lyrics?


Liz sort of invented her own language I think.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Yay, Aussie music! Haven't heard these guys in ages

we play them all the time. and i don't mean "under the milkway" over and over and over and over and...

also, we have more aussie music coming up. just sayin'

Men at Work? :)

Sorry, couldn't resist. But I do enjoy them. One of the first albums I ever bought. And I love Aussie music (but most familiar with the late 90s-early 2000s)


nope, flash and the pan, the track we just played.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
City Sleeps was like 91
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Yay, Aussie music! Haven't heard these guys in ages

we play them all the time. and i don't mean "under the milkway" over and over and over and over and...

also, we have more aussie music coming up. just sayin'

Men at Work? :)

Sorry, couldn't resist. But I do enjoy them. One of the first albums I ever bought. And I love Aussie music (but most familiar with the late 90s-early 2000s)

nope, flash and the pan, the track we just played.


Spoilt for choice :]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Categor​y​:Australian_dark_wave_musical_groups
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: City Sleeps was like 91


yes, yes it was.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: City Sleeps was like 91


He's gone to plaid.
Anything could happen
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here in Austin, there have been weekly "80s night" and "retro rage" events at the dance clubs since like 90 or 91... I mean the paint wasn't even dry on the 80s before there were 80s themed events at the clubs.

Some of the biggest "80s songs" from those retro nights in the early 90s are now too cliche for the same events being held virtually in 2020 as the DJs go deeper into the back catalog.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So you Americans know The Church? Did they ever have any hits in America?
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Liz Fraser is probably the only person who understands the lyrics to The Great Gig in the Sky
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheWhoppah: Here in Austin, there have been weekly "80s night" and "retro rage" events at the dance clubs since like 90 or 91... I mean the paint wasn't even dry on the 80s before there were 80s themed events at the clubs.

Some of the biggest "80s songs" from those retro nights in the early 90s are now too cliche for the same events being held virtually in 2020 as the DJs go deeper into the back catalog.


we generally go pretty deep on this show; today's show is a bit of an outlier. but even on a show like today's we aren't going to be playing blue monday or people are people
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: So you Americans know The Church? Did they ever have any hits in America?


yes, under the milky way was HUGE.
 
