(Newsweek)   And now a Thanksgiving story to warm your heart   (newsweek.com) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA:
In a statement to NBC Los Angeles, a Caltrans spokesperson said the homes were "unsafe and uninhabitable."

So clearly the only solution is to have several officers in swat gear pin and cuff a terrified little homeless kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Homeless people being told they're not allowed to live in otherwise unoccupied homes.

'Murica.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other clips showed officers in riot gear apparently using battering rams to gain entry into some houses

Ah, sounds like they definitely weren't white else they'd have been sent dildoes and allowed to stay for a month without repercussions.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

koder: Other clips showed officers in riot gear apparently using battering rams to gain entry into some houses

Ah, sounds like they definitely weren't white else they'd have been sent dildoes and allowed to stay for a month without repercussions.


Perhaps they should have had the foresight to get lots of guns.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

King Something: Homeless people being told they're not allowed to live in otherwise unoccupied homes.

'Murica.


IIR from a thyread earlier in the year, there are 10X more vacant, bank and state owned homes like these than there are homeless people (probably more). That's late-stage capitalism for you.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

King Something: Homeless people being told they're not allowed to live in otherwise unoccupied homes.

'Murica.


Everywhere.

And I'm not sure I want to live in a place that doesn't recognized property rights.

We need to house the homeless somehow. Legalized squatting is probably not the solution.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: King Something: Homeless people being told they're not allowed to live in otherwise unoccupied homes.

'Murica.

IIR from a thyread earlier in the year, there are 10X more vacant, bank and state owned homes like these than there are homeless people (probably more). That's late-stage capitalism for you.


In namibia is it legal to steal a home that isn't lived in?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, the comments.  Apparently the homeless should just buy themselves more money, but they are in fact too lazy to bother.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Smoking GNU: King Something: Homeless people being told they're not allowed to live in otherwise unoccupied homes.

'Murica.

IIR from a thyread earlier in the year, there are 10X more vacant, bank and state owned homes like these than there are homeless people (probably more). That's late-stage capitalism for you.

In namibia is it legal to steal a home that isn't lived in?


Also, do people saying this tripe believe squatters will do anything other than destroy the property?
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When those cops are on their deathbed, I pray someone shows a video of what they've done on repeat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The cruelty is the point
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And then theres still people who believe that cops would side with the people if Trump decided to stay in the white house and told Biden to get farked.

LOL
 
metamax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Squatters Rights do not infringe on Property Rights. Do not own more property than you can manage, it's really that simple.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Smackledorfer: Smoking GNU: King Something: Homeless people being told they're not allowed to live in otherwise unoccupied homes.

'Murica.

IIR from a thyread earlier in the year, there are 10X more vacant, bank and state owned homes like these than there are homeless people (probably more). That's late-stage capitalism for you.

In namibia is it legal to steal a home that isn't lived in?

Also, do people saying this tripe believe squatters will do anything other than destroy the property?


There are better ways of dealing with it than this.
 
vickster56
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So do the cops do this on Thanksgiving because they are cruel? Or do they do it to get that  sweet holiday extra- pay because they are greedy? Or both?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The cruelty is the point


Odd, I have you farkied as "defends janitors earning sub-living wages"

I don't have a thread number so if that is a bad farkie let me know and I'll change it. I don't see how someone can simultaneously want janitors and other low level staff to be wage slaves while complaining that those without jobs don't get to steal homes.

So, again, maybe my farkie is wrong and needs adjusting.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blondambition: Smackledorfer: Smackledorfer: Smoking GNU: King Something: Homeless people being told they're not allowed to live in otherwise unoccupied homes.

'Murica.

IIR from a thyread earlier in the year, there are 10X more vacant, bank and state owned homes like these than there are homeless people (probably more). That's late-stage capitalism for you.

In namibia is it legal to steal a home that isn't lived in?

Also, do people saying this tripe believe squatters will do anything other than destroy the property?

There are better ways of dealing with it than this.


Sure. That's not the argument gnu was making though.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: pastramithemosterotic: The cruelty is the point

Odd, I have you farkied as "defends janitors earning sub-living wages"

I don't have a thread number so if that is a bad farkie let me know and I'll change it. I don't see how someone can simultaneously want janitors and other low level staff to be wage slaves while complaining that those without jobs don't get to steal homes.

So, again, maybe my farkie is wrong and needs adjusting.


Farkied!

Lol.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: pastramithemosterotic: The cruelty is the point

Odd, I have you farkied as "defends janitors earning sub-living wages"

I don't have a thread number so if that is a bad farkie let me know and I'll change it. I don't see how someone can simultaneously want janitors and other low level staff to be wage slaves while complaining that those without jobs don't get to steal homes.

So, again, maybe my farkie is wrong and needs adjusting.


I troll and act like a dick for no reason sometimes, so that's probably why
 
mononymous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: koder: Other clips showed officers in riot gear apparently using battering rams to gain entry into some houses

Ah, sounds like they definitely weren't white else they'd have been sent dildoes and allowed to stay for a month without repercussions.


Perhaps they should have had the foresight to get lots of guns be born white.

FTFA (fixed that for Amerika)

1. Be caucasians
2. Be white
3. Don't be non-white
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: So do the cops do this on Thanksgiving because they are cruel? Or do they do it to get that  sweet holiday extra- pay because they are greedy? Or both?


Are you arguing holiday pay is wrong, or that public services should shut down on holidays?

I'm not a cop. I'm getting holiday pay right now while not working. Some of my coworkers are working and getting extra pay. If we all requested today off, they would force some of us to work based on seniority. I imagine it is essentially the same for police.

I don't see how greed factors into working a holiday at a job where some are mandated to work holidays.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But who will think of the lawsuits? Are the lawsuits okay?

Uninhabitable just meant we don't want to deal with any liability so we'll instead make all their lives infinitely worse ... because of the potential lawsuits. They are just monsters for doing this.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Smackledorfer: pastramithemosterotic: The cruelty is the point

Odd, I have you farkied as "defends janitors earning sub-living wages"

I don't have a thread number so if that is a bad farkie let me know and I'll change it. I don't see how someone can simultaneously want janitors and other low level staff to be wage slaves while complaining that those without jobs don't get to steal homes.

So, again, maybe my farkie is wrong and needs adjusting.

I troll and act like a dick for no reason sometimes, so that's probably why


I've gotten better as of late though. Giving this whole "be a decent human being" business a try
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Smackledorfer: pastramithemosterotic: The cruelty is the point

Odd, I have you farkied as "defends janitors earning sub-living wages"

I don't have a thread number so if that is a bad farkie let me know and I'll change it. I don't see how someone can simultaneously want janitors and other low level staff to be wage slaves while complaining that those without jobs don't get to steal homes.

So, again, maybe my farkie is wrong and needs adjusting.

I troll and act like a dick for no reason sometimes, so that's probably why


Updated.
 
