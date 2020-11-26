 Skip to content
Man demonstrates his demonic driving skills and his car is gone after 30 seconds
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the comments: "Seems strange to me that uninsured drivers would be more likely to have accidents."

Somebody finds it odd that an irresponsible person would be reckless.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They let you drive off the lot without insurance?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Free country. You can do what you like.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the USA you can keep your car's registration for a while after losing insurance, maybe 30-60 days where I live now and up until the next registration renewal in some states. As long as the registration is still valid you can transfer the plates. What you can't do where I live is buy a new car with a new registration without insuring it.  The state won't give you the plates unless you have insurance.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Renault. He's lucky it lasted 30 seconds.

Why yes, I did have a Renault Laguna completely self destruct and destroy its own engine on my drive to work.... oh, and my parents had a Renault where the front suspension just collapsed as they pulled away from the kerb.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In the uk insurance is not tied to the car's plates or registration. New owner could easily say that he had a personal policy that would cover him. Most dealers will give you temporary cover or let you use their computer to buy online while you are buying the car, but they're not liable if you don't have insurance.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good Omens"  the book.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.
I read the headline and thought that cops were trolling super cars just out of the lot, and someone with a new toy came peeling out of the lot.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the car is possessed?  That's bad.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

But, he'll save a bunch of money on car insurance... in 15minutes or less.  That's good.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Growing up there was a rich kid in my town whose family owned a couple of restaurants and a successful catering business. The kid got anything and everything he ever wanted, so he never learned to appreciate anything.

On his 16th birthday dad gave him a brand new Trans AM with a speckled gold custom paint job. Despite not having a license or insurance dad was OK with the kid and a couple of friends going out for a quick spin around the block. It was the kid's birthday after all, and what's the big deal with a short trip? The car was wrapped around a telephone pole before he even got out of site of the house. Too bad no one was hurt because then maybe there would have been consequences.

As it was it was written off as "stuff happens", so when he got his license dad got him another car. That kid is 54 now. Anyone care to guess how he turned out?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

If and only if you pay cash for the thing.

/or your credit is good enough they expect you to cough up anyway
//I think motorcycle dealers will let you, even though the chances of crashing on the way home are vastly higher
///too many horror stories about motorcycle dealers
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bought a used Toyoda.
Put three grand down, new plates, registration, and temporary insurance done by the dealership on the spot.
Transaction took two hours and drove it home.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Conservative politician?
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In the late 60s, a family friend was a Chevrolet salesman. He had a customer that custom ordered a brand new Camaro, took weeks to come in to the dealership. The guy took possession of the car and the second it was off the lot, it got t-boned and was totalled.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I don't remember that. Can you give me a clue who it was? Great story.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Escafe, or however you spell his name. The arsonist. Had to be him.
 
