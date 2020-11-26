 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Florida bizarre love triangle settled with a machete   (foxnews.com) divider line
9
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is two triangles?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Every time I see you falling.. I reach for my machete..
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Machete won't hit you if you can't fight back. He's just that kind of guy.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The NYP has a picture of the attacker. You have been warned. https://nypost.com/2020/11/24/florida​-​woman-charged-in-machete-attack-wanted​-to-be-with-mans-wife/
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
According to arrest records, the woman was shot right through with a bolt of blue.  It's no problem of mine, but it's a problem, I find.

/Living a life I can't leave behind
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think we can reasonably say that she was a fool, and that her wisdom will definitely not set her free.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry to see Jim Morrison resort to this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle (Official Music Video) [HD Upgrade]
Youtube tkOr12AQpnU
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a ...

<Turns and flees in terror from the legions of the woke>
 
