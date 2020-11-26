 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Want some good news for Thanksgiving? Then whatever you do, do not click this link   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1114 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 3:53 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not "could," "will."
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Not "could," "will."


I remember the good ol' days of predicting we would be at 9/11 level deaths on a daily basis by "next week".

Boy those were some fun times.

I'm guessing 5000+ daily deaths roughly two weeks before Christmas
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: edmo: Not "could," "will."

I remember the good ol' days of predicting we would be at 9/11 level deaths on a daily basis by "next week".

Boy those were some fun times.

I'm guessing 5000+ daily deaths roughly two weeks before Christmas


But we can't cancel the big Christmas family gatherings and parties. It could be their last one!
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: edmo: Not "could," "will."

I remember the good ol' days of predicting we would be at 9/11 level deaths on a daily basis by "next week".

Boy those were some fun times.

I'm guessing 5000+ daily deaths roughly two weeks before Christmas


3,000 people dead in one day?

ZOMG, TAKE ALL THE PRECAUTIONS! OUR FREEDUMBS NEED TO BE SACRIFICED!

3,000 people dead every day?

BUT I WANNA GET A HAIRCUT AND EAT TURKEY! MASKS MAKE MY UPPER LIP SAD! YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO!  PRECAUTIONS ARE FOR LOOSERS! I GOT MUH FREEDUMBS!
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I agree that there is dissonance in the messaging when you're saying  Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha can't come over for Thanksgiving but it's fine to meet them at Flingers for pizza shooters.

The solution to that mixed messaging, of course, is to close down the farking restaurants, not invite Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha over. But here we are.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoupGuru: I agree that there is dissonance in the messaging when you're saying  Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha can't come over for Thanksgiving but it's fine to meet them at Flingers for pizza shooters.

The solution to that mixed messaging, of course, is to close down the farking restaurants, not invite Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha over. But here we are.


Who the fark is saying it's okay to meet up at a restaurant?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: I agree that there is dissonance in the messaging when you're saying  Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha can't come over for Thanksgiving but it's fine to meet them at Flingers for pizza shooters.

The solution to that mixed messaging, of course, is to close down the farking restaurants, not invite Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha over. But here we are.

Who the fark is saying it's okay to meet up at a restaurant?


Restaurants are still open here in the Socialist Republic of Washington State, at least.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: I agree that there is dissonance in the messaging when you're saying  Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha can't come over for Thanksgiving but it's fine to meet them at Flingers for pizza shooters.

The solution to that mixed messaging, of course, is to close down the farking restaurants, not invite Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha over. But here we are.

Who the fark is saying it's okay to meet up at a restaurant?

Restaurants are still open here in the Socialist Republic of Washington State, at least.


Yeah, restaurants are open, but nobody is suggesting to meet up with people there. The common recommendation is to only go with people already in your unit and mask up any time other than seated at your table.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: I agree that there is dissonance in the messaging when you're saying  Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha can't come over for Thanksgiving but it's fine to meet them at Flingers for pizza shooters.

The solution to that mixed messaging, of course, is to close down the farking restaurants, not invite Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha over. But here we are.

Who the fark is saying it's okay to meet up at a restaurant?

Restaurants are still open here in the Socialist Republic of Washington State, at least.

Yeah, restaurants are open, but nobody is suggesting to meet up with people there. The common recommendation is to only go with people already in your unit and mask up any time other than seated at your table.


Actually, I confess my news is out of date. The governor has closed dining rooms as on Nov 15. I don't really care, because I sure as shiat don't want to catch covid, so I haven't been paying close attention.

I mean, I like "recommendations" as much as the next guy, but we can see how well that's been working.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: I agree that there is dissonance in the messaging when you're saying  Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha can't come over for Thanksgiving but it's fine to meet them at Flingers for pizza shooters.

The solution to that mixed messaging, of course, is to close down the farking restaurants, not invite Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha over. But here we are.

Who the fark is saying it's okay to meet up at a restaurant?

Restaurants are still open here in the Socialist Republic of Washington State, at least.

Yeah, restaurants are open, but nobody is suggesting to meet up with people there. The common recommendation is to only go with people already in your unit and mask up any time other than seated at your table.

Actually, I confess my news is out of date. The governor has closed dining rooms as on Nov 15. I don't really care, because I sure as shiat don't want to catch covid, so I haven't been paying close attention.

I mean, I like "recommendations" as much as the next guy, but we can see how well that's been working.


The problem is, recommendations are the best we can manage since governors are getting hamstrung by the legislatures (and now SCOTUS) whenever they try to actually mandate safety measures.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: NeoCortex42: SoupGuru: I agree that there is dissonance in the messaging when you're saying  Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha can't come over for Thanksgiving but it's fine to meet them at Flingers for pizza shooters.

The solution to that mixed messaging, of course, is to close down the farking restaurants, not invite Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha over. But here we are.

Who the fark is saying it's okay to meet up at a restaurant?

Restaurants are still open here in the Socialist Republic of Washington State, at least.

Yeah, restaurants are open, but nobody is suggesting to meet up with people there. The common recommendation is to only go with people already in your unit and mask up any time other than seated at your table.

Actually, I confess my news is out of date. The governor has closed dining rooms as on Nov 15. I don't really care, because I sure as shiat don't want to catch covid, so I haven't been paying close attention.

I mean, I like "recommendations" as much as the next guy, but we can see how well that's been working.

The problem is, recommendations are the best we can manage since governors are getting hamstrung by the legislatures (and now SCOTUS) whenever they try to actually mandate safety measures.


You are correct. But when you and I hear "You shouldn't go to restaurants or have people over for Thanksgiving" too many other people hear "You can go to restaurants and have people over if you really want to"
 
adamatari
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obvious tag eating turkey?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
American Exceptionalism is the name of the latest Kool Ade flavour to regain the top spot in public favour
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"We are AMERICANS!! We DON 'T have to tolerate this SHIAT!!"

VOTE REPUBLICAN!
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just got my test results this morning. Positive on Thanksgiving sounds like a horrible band name.
 
proton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just Dad and I.  Southwest Floriduh.  Bird is in, basting with a mix of butter EVOO and spices.  Wishing all a happy thanksgiving.  Hoping you are healthy and practicing the means to keep others and yourself healthy.  Much love to all.

-p
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dontcurr, had turkey...

DIAMOND HEAD - No Remorse (Official Video)
Youtube NNUxAWjRkNo
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I agree that there is dissonance in the messaging when you're saying  Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha can't come over for Thanksgiving but it's fine to meet them at Flingers for pizza shooters.

The solution to that mixed messaging, of course, is to close down the farking restaurants, not invite Uncle Bob and Aunt Martha over. But here we are.


There is no mixed message.
We would not stand for a real lock down. And business people taint all guild lines. In all likelihood they was advised much more stricter policies and cried about their profits. At every single proposal.
6 ft probably more likely to be 12 or 15.
and in all likelihood it was proposed that they strictly limit how many people are in any building in any given time.

And all likelihood it was suggested that all restaurants be closed.
Or only do take out.
Same with bars.


And all like the hood business concerns cried about all of it kicking and screaming .
Until everything was watered down and or inconsistent.

So please STFUYSMF
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Based on the last ten days' average growth we're looking at just under 28,000,000 cases on inauguration day.  I predict that by Dec 5 the TG surge will push that over 30,000,000.  That means ten to fifteen million contagious people and God only knows how many in need of hospitalization simultaneously. It will not be good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dontcurr, had turkey...

[YouTube video: DIAMOND HEAD - No Remorse (Official Video)]


Wow. That intro was a billion times better than Metallica. And then. Nothing. It got worse. WTF? My brains melted.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Dontcurr, had turkey...

[YouTube video: DIAMOND HEAD - No Remorse (Official Video)]

Wow. That intro was a billion times better than Metallica. And then. Nothing. It got worse. WTF? My brains melted.


How many brains do you have?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Same circle jerk off article that have been published for weeks. Ooga booga...
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.