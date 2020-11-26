 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   Ontario to move fifteen degrees east   (blogto.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I say that for America too, make Daylight Savings Time permanent.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If things stand, Alberta will be 2 hours ahead of BC, 4 hour drive, and only one hour behind Ontario, 20 hour drive. Hopefully the idiot Kenny will make out next time change our last.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So that means in December sunrise up there in that part of Canuckistan will be at, what, 10:00 a.m.?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: So that means in December sunrise up there in that part of Canuckistan will be at, what, 10:00 a.m.?


In the winter, the Ontario sun is available for all your sun-related needs on a daily basis from 10am to 10:03am (an hour and a half hour later in Newfoundland).
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The winter solstice is Dec. 21 this year. Sunrise, if we were on Daylight Time, would be 8:40 a.m. Sunset would be 5:23 p.m.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes please
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people here say that they hate Daylight Savings Time.  I don't think they realize that if we didn't have that it would be 1 hour worse.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, I hope we all do it. the clock changes suck nuts.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boo f*cking hoo, the sun sets early during winter. Get over it.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I say that for America too, make Daylight Savings Time permanent.


ski9600: A lot of people here say that they hate Daylight Savings Time.  I don't think they realize that if we didn't have that it would be 1 hour worse.


It is Daylight Saving Time, not Savings Time.
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares about Quebec?  They enforce their own bigoted language laws for fark's sake.

Leave 'em behind.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: If things stand, Alberta will be 2 hours ahead of BC, 4 hour drive, and only one hour behind Ontario, 20 hour drive. Hopefully the idiot Kenny will make out next time change our last.


In WHAT fantasy is Alberta a 20 hour drive to...oh...Thunder Bay...nevermind.  I was thinking Toronto to TB is at least 20 right there; but as much as I hate to admit it, Toronto is not the only part of Ontario.  I keep forgetting.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...and the change is to ALWAYS be on "Daylight Saving Time", not to move to standard time.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: Oh boo f*cking hoo, the sun sets early during winter. Get over it.


I'd rather have the hour of daylight in the evening, when it's a motivator to go outside and get some exercise after work, than in the morning when it's colder and work is imminent. Permanent DST is far preferable to me than permanent ST.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: kdawg7736: I say that for America too, make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

ski9600: A lot of people here say that they hate Daylight Savings Time.  I don't think they realize that if we didn't have that it would be 1 hour worse.

It is Daylight Saving Time, not Savings Time.


Do you know why you don't get invited to parties?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is so stupid. Just stick to Standard Time. If there's a few things that need seasonal hours to function better, just do that.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Amateurs

SatireWire | Australia Gets Drunk, Wakes Up in North Atlantic
 
DRTFA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Moniker o' Shame: kdawg7736: I say that for America too, make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

ski9600: A lot of people here say that they hate Daylight Savings Time.  I don't think they realize that if we didn't have that it would be 1 hour worse.

It is Daylight Saving Time, not Savings Time.

Do you know why you don't get invited to parties?


Pedant parties are awesome, but you wouldn't know.
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I say that for America too, make Daylight Savings Time permanent.


Or get get rid of it. Either way, let's pick one or the other.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The whole point of Time Zones is to make the time of day match the position of the sun (more or less).
DST is a departure from the time zone (as the headline suggests, it's the time zone to the East.
Far better to get rid of DST, and follow nature.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: This is so stupid. Just stick to Standard Time. If there's a few things that need seasonal hours to function better, just do that.


That would make more sense, but the consensus seems to be for permanent DST. I can live with that if it's the only way to get rid of the biannual flipping.

BC is heading in that direction but put things on hold when the pandemic hit. Also, ours will probably be conditional on the western US states making the same change.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bingethinker: The winter solstice is Dec. 21 this year. Sunrise, if we were on Daylight Time, would be 8:40 a.m. Sunset would be 5:23 p.m.


Depends where you are east & west and north & south. Ontario is a huge province. It's about 1,000 miles wide and 500 miles north to south.
 
dywed88
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RonRon893: ...and the change is to ALWAYS be on "Daylight Saving Time", not to move to standard time.


That would be the joke that Subby made
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Permanent standard time makes sense. Permanent daylight savings time will confuse fifth graders who read about sundials. When they learn about "the Ontario Exception," they will know that they live in a province run by demons, and drown their sorrows in a bag of milk and a bag of ketchup chips. Lord only knows if a curling broom will be involved.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
so sunrise will be at like 4:30 in June? That sounds bright.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
academic studies that suggest these bi-annual clock changes can have serious negative impacts (increased depression rates, heart attacks, strokes and high numbers of fatal collisions among them


Cull the herd. If you can't handle changing a clock 1 hour, you are a drag on society.
 
IDisME
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: kdawg7736: I say that for America too, make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

ski9600: A lot of people here say that they hate Daylight Savings Time.  I don't think they realize that if we didn't have that it would be 1 hour worse.

It is Daylight Saving Time, not Savings Time.


Who care's that its not Daylight Saving's Time?
 
dywed88
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: The whole point of Time Zones is to make the time of day match the position of the sun (more or less).
DST is a departure from the time zone (as the headline suggests, it's the time zone to the East.
Far better to get rid of DST, and follow nature.


It's all an approximation either way and many places already aren't in the time zone they should theoretically be in. In practice we have already decided that for the majority of the year we prefer being one time zone off so might as well go all the way.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whatever. Just stop fiddling with the clock twice a year and I'll deal.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are there still parts of indian where it can simultaneously be 3 different times?
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
about time
 
jsmilky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
people prefer to have a sunny morning rather than still dark at 8am.
 
mudesi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: This is so stupid. Just stick to Standard Time. If there's a few things that need seasonal hours to function better, just do that.


Jesus farking Christ THIS.

What the fark is wrong with people?  Daylight saving time is not the "right" time.  The sun has to be perpendicular to the ground at NOON.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So now that Ontario is eliminating one hour of daylight, how will that effect crop production, and oxygen production when plants get less sunlight? This has the potential of causing an ecological and economic disaster to the province and the country!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: Mock26: Oh boo f*cking hoo, the sun sets early during winter. Get over it.

I'd rather have the hour of daylight in the evening, when it's a motivator to go outside and get some exercise after work, than in the morning when it's colder and work is imminent. Permanent DST is far preferable to me than permanent ST.


And how long before people complain about going to work/school in the dark and push schedules forward?  Then we'll have to go to double DST during the summer so we don't waste daylight then.  Wash, rinse, repeat for a few centuries and eventually it'll be dark at noon and sunny at midnight.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mudesi: NeoCortex42: This is so stupid. Just stick to Standard Time. If there's a few things that need seasonal hours to function better, just do that.

Jesus farking Christ THIS.

What the fark is wrong with people?  Daylight saving time is not the "right" time.  The sun has to be perpendicular to the ground at NOON.


Hahah, that literally never happens.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: bingethinker: The winter solstice is Dec. 21 this year. Sunrise, if we were on Daylight Time, would be 8:40 a.m. Sunset would be 5:23 p.m.

Depends where you are east & west and north & south. Ontario is a huge province. It's about 1,000 miles wide and 500 miles north to south.


Good point. The same numbers for Thunder Bay are 9:46 a.m. and 6:05 p.m. EDT.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bingethinker: The winter solstice is Dec. 21 this year. Sunrise, if we were on Daylight Time, would be 8:40 a.m. Sunset would be 5:23 p.m.


Fiddler On The Roof sunrise sunset
Youtube 03rzUoyq9K0
 
apoptotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: NeoCortex42: This is so stupid. Just stick to Standard Time. If there's a few things that need seasonal hours to function better, just do that.

That would make more sense, but the consensus seems to be for permanent DST. I can live with that if it's the only way to get rid of the biannual flipping.

BC is heading in that direction but put things on hold when the pandemic hit. Also, ours will probably be conditional on the western US states making the same change.


BC passed legislation over a year ago (but hey, congrats to Ontario for 'leading the way'), but delayed implementing it until the US west coast followed suit. Washington and Oregon have passed legislation, and California voters passed Prop 7 to do the same, but all three states require Congressional approval, so that's what's currently holding it up.
 
mudesi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: mudesi: NeoCortex42: This is so stupid. Just stick to Standard Time. If there's a few things that need seasonal hours to function better, just do that.

Jesus farking Christ THIS.

What the fark is wrong with people?  Daylight saving time is not the "right" time.  The sun has to be perpendicular to the ground at NOON.

Hahah, that literally never happens.


Looks like you've never been to Colombia.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: This is so stupid. Just stick to Standard Time. If there's a few things that need seasonal hours to function better, just do that.


Because the clock changing twice a year is so much worse than keeping track of a bunch of individually adjusted schedules (and potential conflicts when they adjust on different dates).
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: The whole point of Time Zones is to make the time of day match the position of the sun (more or less).
DST is a departure from the time zone (as the headline suggests, it's the time zone to the East.
Far better to get rid of DST, and follow nature.


I agree completely.

The underlying issue was the fact that the time shifted by an hour twice a year.

Now Ontarians will have to remember who is on what where to determine whether it's too early or late to call when before it was done on a simple time zone basis.

Put me down as a nay.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remove DST.  However, on the day you phase it out split the difference and shift all time by a half an hour (between standard time and DST).

Boom, problem solved.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: No more hellish loop of scheduled mass disorientation twice a year.

If that is your Hell then you have a very soft life.

I am fine either changing or not, but the idea that it is more than "inconvenient" just makes you sound like a snowflake.
 
dywed88
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Remove DST.  However, on the day you phase it out split the difference and shift all time by a half an hour (between standard time and DST).

Boom, problem solved.


Ewe. Half hour differences are annoying.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mudesi: Leader O'Cola: mudesi: NeoCortex42: This is so stupid. Just stick to Standard Time. If there's a few things that need seasonal hours to function better, just do that.

Jesus farking Christ THIS.

What the fark is wrong with people?  Daylight saving time is not the "right" time.  The sun has to be perpendicular to the ground at NOON.

Hahah, that literally never happens.

Looks like you've never been to Colombia.


Looks like you never learned the difference between perpendicular and orthogonal.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is the huge friggin' deal about having to change the clocks twice a year? Never bothered me in the past and will probably will never bother me in the future. But this is a change to permanent Daylight? time. If they want to do away with clock changing why not just make it Standard time as to not confuse the rest of the world that cares...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just pick a time. Personally I'd like DST all the time so that it is lighter in the evening, even in the Summer when it might stay light until midnight; that's when I'm doing stuff outside! I could care less about the mornings, I'm asleep or getting ready, the light is wasted. They have these electric lights now.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RonRon893: ...and the change is to ALWAYS be on "Daylight Saving Time", not to move to standard time.


You realize time is a fictional concept. So they could set the time at whatever stage they want.
 
