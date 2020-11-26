 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Don't click and look, this woman has clearly gone nuts in a supermarket by smashing every booze bottle she can get her crazy hands on   (thesun.ie) divider line
35
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mental breakdowns aren't amusing.  My Evangelical step brother in law (or something like that) decided to pour his entire wine collection down the sink.  He made a point of blathering about it after the fact, as well as the specific monetary value of each bottle...

We pretty much gave him the Nancy Pelosi Trump clap.

ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The only appropriate punishment is life in prison.  Regardless of mental health state.  Either they're crazy and shouldn't be around the public ever again, or they're an absolute monster who should never be around the public again.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: The only appropriate punishment is life in prison.  Regardless of mental health state.  Either they're crazy and shouldn't be around the public ever again, or they're an absolute monster who should never be around the public again.


Fark Approved Comment.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/I'm betting it was the Christmas music
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now that's how you win at Supermarket Sweep. Grab the big shiat, create a huge mess so no one else can make it back with their carts, profit.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOCK HER UP
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It goes up with this one:

Man smashing bottles at store
Youtube 7Y0wJ3MM2iE
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Boozapalooza.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another one for good measure (NSFW language):

Guy tearing up Walgreens store and then getting arrested.
Youtube x3KbRRO0IyM
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...but this kid takes the cake by wrecking the ENTIRE Dollar General.

Kid Destroys Dollar Store
Youtube QrqH3zaMco4
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One more.

Jit Going Ham Trashing Aisay's Store In North Lauderdale
Youtube E_aiykaLwwE
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ugh, the smell would be overwhelming.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: The only appropriate punishment is life in prison.  Regardless of mental health state.  Either they're crazy and shouldn't be around the public ever again, or they're an absolute monster who should never be around the public again.


I'm going to guess that you support the general character of the society that now drives people to these particular moments, and in that way, it reminds me of how Defense of the Ancients was such a bad game and designed by complete idiots, that when people began actively quitting matches, their answer was not to fix the reasons that people were quitting, but to ban them from playing again.

I guess I'm saying that the only reason I never win in real-life is because of my noob allies.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Telly presenter Lee Clark, 50, watched the drama unfold in Stevenage

Um, why do we need the age of the news program's host?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't look like she was in the single malt aisle, so we're good. Thanks everyone!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is it that the booze aisle that gets destroyed?

Pick on the vegan foods, lima beans, and diet soft drinks next time.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Telly presenter Lee Clark, 50, watched the drama unfold in Stevenage

Um, why do we need the age of the news program's host?


They also made a point of telling us that a woman was there WITH HER CHILD!!!! OMG!!!!1!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Telly presenter Lee Clark, 50, watched the drama unfold in Stevenage

Um, why do we need the age of the news program's host?


And yet they don't tell us how old Steven is.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: SurfaceTension: Telly presenter Lee Clark, 50, watched the drama unfold in Stevenage

Um, why do we need the age of the news program's host?

And yet they don't tell us how old Steven is.


No, but I understand the confusion.  Stevenage is the Queen's Mum's English for the place where they keep all the Stevens until they're adopted.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm happy that the security guard subdued her with a bear hug. If he had tasered her she would have blended herself on the broken bottles.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jbc: foo monkey: SurfaceTension: Telly presenter Lee Clark, 50, watched the drama unfold in Stevenage

Um, why do we need the age of the news program's host?

And yet they don't tell us how old Steven is.

No, but I understand the confusion.  Stevenage is the Queen's Mum's English for the place where they keep all the Stevens until they're adopted.


I thought that was the place where all the Steves stood in a circle so ancient druids could tell what time it was. Or is that Stevehenge?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GATOR !!!!
GATOR !!!!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x238]


She had syphilis.  Still worshiped in my shiathole Red state (can't buy beer before noon on Sundays, even 0% ABV).
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rene ala Carte: Why is it that the booze aisle that gets destroyed?

Pick on the vegan foods, lima beans, and diet soft drinks next time.


She probably has one or more alcoholics in the family, then fueled up by religious zealotry trying to deal with it.  Still, needs some time in jail to understand that this is not acceptable behaviour.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Telly presenter Lee Clark, 50, watched the drama unfold in Stevenage

Um, why do we need the age of the news program's host?


Because if it's a woman, that's too old and she has to go.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a society we have no tolerance for the temperance ladies. We have seen the trouble they can cause, much worse than broken booze bottles.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that you can still see by the color of the liquid on the floor where the Red wine section is. Was.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: GATOR !!!!
[Fark user image 640x481]


wrong image...
wrong image...
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: [Fark user image image 425x675]
/I'm betting it was the Christmas music


I bet an employee told her she had to wear a mask and this was the result.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a death sentence Ireland
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xanadian: SurfaceTension: Telly presenter Lee Clark, 50, watched the drama unfold in Stevenage

Um, why do we need the age of the news program's host?

They also made a point of telling us that a woman was there WITH HER CHILD!!!! OMG!!!!1!


The horror 😱!

Too bad she didn't destroy the Bourbon and Scotch section. Boone's Farm and wine coolers are the only alcoholic beverages that taste good 😈.

/runs
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whoa! Howdy.

Show the woman the cleaning supply aisle and get her a broom, dust-pan, and mop.

Glass was a foolish way to move alcohol in the first place--  back to kegs.
Per the top comment, not hatchets allowed indoors.

Bring the horses, Girl Tin-star. I smell smoke from afar.
 
yomrfark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wonder what is in her bag?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.