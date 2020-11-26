 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   After cops ask him to leave Walmart because he won't wear a mask, Ohio man figures the one thing that would make the situation better would be to put on his brass knuckles   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

776 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 2:21 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Angry about wearing a mask, carries brass knuckles...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's still alive so I'm guessing he's white.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The key here is to move quickly through this process

customer/business complaint -> misdemeanor -> felony
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: He's still alive so I'm guessing he's white.


That's why he could claim he wasn't scared of cops.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I suspect that this was just the recent highlights of a lifetime of bad decision trees.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


You libs hardee-har-har it up all you want; I'm just glad Philip Seymour Hoffman is still alive!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if this comes from a psychological need to see themselves as the good guy, that they simply can't admit they did anything wrong, so always have to continue to escalate the situation until it's inevitable end.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: I wonder if this comes from a psychological need to see themselves as the good guy, that they simply can't admit they did anything wrong, so always have to continue to escalate the situation until it's inevitable end.


Your thoughts on teamkilling in online videogames are fascinating and I wish to hear more.  My teammates sucked and they were going to lose, anyway.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suspect needs to be "taught a lesson". Issue Walmart greeters a taser.


The Hangover- Taser Scene
Youtube iSYlxzCHvKg
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Byno: [nypost.com image 298x223]

You libs hardee-har-har it up all you want; I'm just glad Philip Seymour Hoffman is still alive!


MAGA
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Mugato: He's still alive so I'm guessing he's white.

That's why he could claim he wasn't scared of cops.


Fark won't let me double or triple smart your post.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nocrash: edmo: Mugato: He's still alive so I'm guessing he's white.

That's why he could claim he wasn't scared of cops.

Fark won't let me double or triple smart your post.


You're both scared of lethal force and the authority of the system?  What are you, some sort of law-abiding citizens?

Goddamn, you haven't defied the system until you've posted eBay auctions for trucknuts and then you ship them a picture of the trucknuts.  I even wrote it in the description.  It's their fault for being sssstupidddd.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Byno: [nypost.com image 298x223]

You libs hardee-har-har it up all you want; I'm just glad Philip Seymour Hoffman is still alive!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


more like the Yellow King.

/real monsters never die... they just go dormant
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Mugato: He's still alive so I'm guessing he's white.

That's why he could claim he wasn't scared of cops.


Well, he should.  His sergeant is going to be pissed when he doesn't show up for his shift
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guys like this give brass knuckles a bad name. Were the knuckles ok?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x377]


Well, at the same time, you want the New Green Deal and destroy the economy. Sigh...
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least he was dressed up.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Boys who does not like being told what to do will be in prison by age 25.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boy, dammit
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is not fair to generalize but I bet you he likes Trump because "Trump tells it like it is"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I will see what his Fark handle is?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He should have just waited until next week, when the Supreme Court rules 5-4 that you cannot mandate masks anywhere.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x377]

Well, at the same time, you want the New Green Deal and destroy the economy. Sigh...


"I have a high school education and spend my days sitting on Fark voting for trickle down economics for 40 years, but I promise you that the Green New Deal will "destroy the economy".   I have absolutely no idea how or why that might be, but I'll say it over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again to anyone who wants to listen" (ed note: they don't) "it's just that obviously no benefit has ever come to an economy from creating millions of jobs in the industries that will power our nation in the 21st century, what we need to do is cut taxes again on global multinationals that don't pay taxes and who are leaving those farking jobs in China".
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Son, I am disappoint
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.