Pittsburgh's popped pickle pisses people off, wish they could erase the picture from memory
posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 2:02 PM



downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently, an incident has happened.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They make a pill for that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"MAKE SURE YOU TELL THEM IT WASN'T ME WHO POPPED YOU PICKLE!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bill worked in a pickle factory. He had been employed there for a number of years when he came home one day to confess to his wife that he had a terrible compulsion. He had an urge to stick his penis into the pickle slicer. His wife suggested that he should see a sex therapist to talk about it, but Bill indicated that he'd be too embarrassed. He vowed to overcome the compulsion on his own. One day a few weeks later, Bill came home absolutely ashen. His wife could see at once that something was seriously wrong. "What's wrong, Bill?" she asked. "Do you remember that I told you how I had this tremendous urge to put my penis into the pickle slicer?" "Oh, Bill, you didn't." "Yes, I did." "My God, Bill, what happened?" "I got fired." "No, Bill. I mean, what happened with the pickle slicer?" "Oh...she got fired too."
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Came for this...leaving satisfied.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's the problem?  Ok, patch:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's like when you're stuck between two places to go and a hard place. Or is that a paddle and a tennis ball? You know, that thing.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pickle ornaments are a US tradition, not German.
https://www.whychristmas.com/customs/​c​hristmaspickle.shtml
 
Slypork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hopefully the pickle slicer was too
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A big farking dill

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: They make a pill for that.


This is what happens when you try to make it last more than four hours.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trib live? I informed Fark was not my personal erotica site....
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If Pittsburgh picked a peck of puffed-up pickles, Pittsburgh's puffed-up pickle placers wouldn't be in such a pickle.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pickle Song *OFFICIAL* 10 Hour Version
Youtube xBZKDoUr_o0
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BRAIN:Now Pinky, here is the plan. Remember every step must be preformed with precision!You must slit the sixth sitting sheet slitter's son's sheet. Secure it next the toy boat from the Hack'n'Sac Sock'o Kicky Sack sack-kicker's picnic in Secaucus.Stretch it past the sack picker's station, and the sock plucker's chute.Then pick a sack, pluck a sock, and flick the plug; so I can put the pea in the plucked sock with the picked sack for ballast, and bounce it off of the rubber baby buggy bumper, into the Parker-Packard purple pewter pressure pump.Is that understood?PINKY:
I understood "now."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh pish :-(
 
