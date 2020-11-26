 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And remember Maryland, ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu r'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bruce Almighty - Evan's Gibberish
Youtube FiEw1jcLztA
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Paula White Leading Prayer Service For Trump's reelection
Youtube AUmMUmLYT1Y
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fbxrd.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damnit!  Those are the secret instructions to activate the Bill Gates zombie microchip!  You were not supposed to see that.

That knock at the door is just a Candygram.  Nothing to worry about.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Qanon people are going to lose their freaking minds.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There sure are a lot of "Q"s in there.

Maybe those Anon people are about to be vindicated.

Or rounded up.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All I see is "take place tonight" and Q.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it is coming up on that time of year...
Its Beginning to Look A Lot Like Fishmen
Youtube VVFIWD1VmB0
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a countdown.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be honest, how many of ya clicked on this thread assuming it had something to do with Welsh?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oirchtmpeowihmtpgouewrh oeigh cpoihmpowichg owpic hwpeocil,erwpociecmoiweh!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


Well done, subby!
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop releasing Krakens!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image image 771x717]


Don't you start with your white zone shiat again.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The Qanon people are going to lose their freaking minds.


...who wants to tell him?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine came through fine, but I was pretty pissy about it using the emergency alert feature at 10 pm.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Weather Service
Youtube M75VLQuFPrY
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the tears streaming down my face laugh I needed to start my day.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Stop releasing Krakens!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Thanksgiving!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I go it and nothing happened to......... All hail the deep state and may Bill gates reign for a 1000 years.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

TrashmouthnCo: @ErinInTheMorn https://t.co/eSRAG5Ag4C


Who knew the Maryland governor was a cat? :P
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: skyotter: Stop releasing Krakens!


[Fark user image image 313x467]


Still bummed the sequel never happened.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...maybe he was dictating
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly what we need this holiday.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb​11116  can't wait to be there.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who told the Klingons about Cthulu?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FiEw1jcL​ztA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


So that's where that sound comes from. Completely forgot about that origin.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amana Radarange Commercial (Barbara Hale, 1976)
Youtube EP95USXnkM8
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AUmMUmLY​T1Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Paula White's Re-Election Prayer For Donald Trump Ft. Lil KC REMIX - WTFBRAHH
Youtube CP3YHKghs_4
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iä! Shub-Niggurath! The Black Goat of the Woods with a Thousand Young!
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You won't find me hehbadithavhohoho!!!
/can't find the picture in my meme library.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [YouTube video: ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Weather Service]


That was good.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
was that a national emergency broadcast?   My cell phone in GA lit up with a similar message yesterday.

I find it an interesting use of an emergency broadcast system.
 
Slypork
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The Qanon people are going to lose their freaking minds.


How will we be able to tell?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bless you.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: was that a national emergency broadcast?   My cell phone in GA lit up with a similar message yesterday.

I find it an interesting use of an emergency broadcast system.


we had one yesterday in Pennsylvania as well, but we didn't get the garbled version

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pricipal caught sayof
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: It's a countdown.


It's a cookbook!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Slypork: How will we be able to tell?


You look like you're wearing a tuxedo.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that's anatomically possible
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Happy Thanksgiving!

[Fark user image 850x478]


Looks like large group gathering restrictions don't apply at Black Mesa.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

poconojoe: Hyjamon: was that a national emergency broadcast?   My cell phone in GA lit up with a similar message yesterday.

I find it an interesting use of an emergency broadcast system.

we had one yesterday in Pennsylvania as well, but we didn't get the garbled version

[Fark user image image 425x445]


Stay home if possible. What kind of emergency message is that?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: It's a countdown.


The Final Countdown... LIVE!
Youtube Pw8sNoodIDk
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Cheesehead_Dave: [YouTube video: ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Weather Service]

That was good.


Watch all of Local 58, it's a trip.
 
