 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   The full beaver moon rises on the last day of November, be sure to view it from behind   (cleveland19.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 1:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I like full beaver from any angle...
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Done in one.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [i.redd.it image 679x796]


I feel like you're suggesting the beaver will be hard on me. Nice.  (thatsmyfetish.gif)
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I like full beaver from any angle...


Yeah but come on, the full beaver moon is really its own thing.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beneath works too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit...
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now every moon phase has a name? Like when the TV weather people give a name to every snowstorm and cold spell?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kinda stupid that a full moon is considered "news" in this farked-up era... so... enjoy this. Happy Thanksgiving!

Bad Moon Rising
Youtube tKJwvQfraY8
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: Damnit...


Did you just have it stuffed?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 850x478]


The Dream Academy - Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want
Youtube sgcR3qGnBPk
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You just don't see a full beaver much anymore. I miss the good old days When you had to try to be cool while choking on pubic hairs. Life was a challenge back then.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaytkay: So now every moon phase has a name? Like when the TV weather people give a name to every snowstorm and cold spell?


They always did, "modern" people are just remembering them.

/
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The vertical smile.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Beneath works too.

[Fark user image 300x168]


UncleDirtNap: [Fark user image 425x425]


48 seconds from the best simulpost ever

EVER
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: jaytkay: So now every moon phase has a name? Like when the TV weather people give a name to every snowstorm and cold spell?

They always did, "modern" people are just remembering them.


I'm trying to find the source, and it seems to be the Old Farmer's Almanac which says they're based off the Algonquin names for the moons, everywhere else is just saying they're generic Indian names. But then I found a Western Washington University site with the names of the moons in various cultures and the Algonquin name is "quinne kesos" which translates to "much white frost on grass" and there doesn't seem to be any group listed that calls it the Beaver Moon.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The uncut version of The Wicker Man (1973 - Not the 2006 Nic Cage atrocity), where Britt Ecklund is dancing and banging on the walls. Now that is a "Full-Beaver Moon"...   :P

(trust me on this.)
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.