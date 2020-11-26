 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Nobody ever deserved the Hero tag more   (theguardian.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a powerful, moving article.

If you look at the MAGAs today and wonder how that could happen in America, this story will help put context around it.

Hatred, bigotry, and racism needs its own Covid, except with a 100% mortality rate.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
little known fact.. she had trouble walking up the stairs to the second floor of the school due to the sheer mass of her GIANT BRASS BALLS

// the more you know
 
darch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This shiat still exists. EVERYWHERE. It needs to be constantly exposed and punched in the face.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"They threw away their dignity and it landed on us"

That's about all that needs to be said.
 
Anti-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Giving that we have the tools to know who graduated in that class, can we look up the trash that did this and ask for comment on their trashiness and if it was passed down?  (Hero ....no.....GOD DAMNED HERO! is more like it.)
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We see a lot of jokes here about "Get off my lawn!" And it's admittedly easy to get irritated by the thoughtless, selfish behavior of kids. But unless you're telling them to get out of the busy road, get in the basement for a tornado or something like that, there's something really wrong with the mind of a people that comes out to shout at children going to school. And there's something wrong with the minds of people that don't look back at our history, who we, each one of us,  are today,  and consider that we ought to be doing more to set things right for who and what we've been that put us in the circumstances we're in today.
 
