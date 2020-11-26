 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Angry tradesman goes to town on two townhouses with hammer after 'not being paid' for his building work   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm having new windows fitted in my house right this moment. I suppose I'd better pay them or they'll come back and take the windows out. It's too cold this time of year to sleep with no windows.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My standard for dealing with this kind of stuff:

1) All materials must be purchased from the hardware store I specify, using the account I have opened for this job. I will be notified of all purchases when they are made and that will be the only way I will compensate you for materials.
2) All work to be done will be itemized in the contract that will be signed by both parties before work is complete. No more, no less unless we both agree in writing.
3) (for heavy or long jobs) A milestone payment will be paid when I agree that half of the work has been completed.
4) The remaining money will be paid when I agree that the job is complete as per the contract.

If that's not the way you work, then you aren't going to work for me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Angry Tradesman" is the name of my Rage Against the Machine/Men at Work polka band.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I Had a Hammer (Hammer Song)
Youtube VO39e5Uznu4
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, I didn't know Trump was still in the housing business.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't typically click on "The Sun" so I'm just going to pretend that "Angry Tradesman" is a Fark handle, "go to town on" means have sex with, "hammer" is Angry Tradesman's buddy's nickname and "building work" is aroma therapy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll bet it was an accounting screw up and his pay was delayed by maybe a few days. I've seen a few construction workers go crazy over stuff like that, meanwhile everyone else employed by the company shrugs their shoulders and barely notices the late pay.
 
shaggai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not as severe, but I guess there was a installer who didn't get paid for the furnace that he put in. Homeowner calls company I work for, heating doesn't work. Get there and I see draft inducer motor assembly was gone. Call my boss, says to stay out of this, homeowner/landlord going to have to solve problem with installer.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should have taken a rotohammer to the foundations. Perpetrators of wage theft sould be crucified upside-down and waterboarded as a public urinal until dead.

Change.
My farking.
Mind.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well that article kind of went off the rails. I wanted to know if the guy was arrested. What happened? And instead of telling us, the article went off telling us about a totally different guy who went crazy last year. For the first guy the Sun is just like "Yeah, we don't know who those people were, when it took place, or where it even took place (maybe Essex?) but here's a similar story. We're good right?"
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Too bad this guy wasn't hired to work (& then not paid)  on Trump's golf complex in Scotland
 
sat1va
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ween I Got to put the Hammer Down
Youtube VKFp9IPzu9E
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I don't typically click on "The Sun" so I'm just going to pretend that "Angry Tradesman" is a Fark handle, "go to town on" means have sex with, "hammer" is Angry Tradesman's buddy's nickname and "building work" is aroma therapy.


Close.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was he tho thore that he couldn't pith?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Well that article kind of went off the rails. I wanted to know if the guy was arrested. What happened? And instead of telling us, the article went off telling us about a totally different guy who went crazy last year. For the first guy the Sun is just like "Yeah, we don't know who those people were, when it took place, or where it even took place (maybe Essex?) but here's a similar story. We're good right?"


First version of the story wouldn't remotely meet their word count minimum for this writer who didn't want to research any more facts.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why is "not being paid" in quotes? Does The Sun think lower class people work for free?

/not that it justifies what he did, but come on
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Worked in construction years ago, we tore out unpaid work on multiple occasions.

That's how you do.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sign Of The Hammer
Youtube nP3HbSAuhEg
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

