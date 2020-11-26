 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Turns out standing really really still isn't the best way to hide from the police   (news.com.au) divider line
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police photo of the suspect:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1275]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How it started:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


How it's going:
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How Not To Be Seen Monty Python's Flying Circus
Youtube C-M2hs3sXGo
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

peachpicker: How it started:
[i.pinimg.com image 500x282]

How it's going:
[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x173]


mafiascum.netView Full Size

You have to do something about this!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And yet deer try that
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am often stopped on the street by attractive women asking if I'm Michelangelo's David. It's flattering, but annoying when I'm just trying to get home to my wife, Morgan Fairchild.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I am often stopped on the street by attractive women asking if I'm Michelangelo's David. It's flattering, but annoying when I'm just trying to get home to my wife, Morgan Fairchild.


Might be because of 'Davids' little weiner. :p
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was this the guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Their vision is based on movement!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next time, don't stand so close to them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mentos: At the Mall Commercial
Youtube diGJtOSm_jw
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
brmovie.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fool. My dog will tell you that you have to stand still and close your eyes.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
his lawyer will argue he was being the statue of limitations and get the case thrown out
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ifky: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/diGJtOSm​_jw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


why was that old pervert stalking that young man?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
diagnosislife.comView Full Size
 
