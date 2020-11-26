 Skip to content
(SFGate)   The bad news is that there may be rolling blackouts throughout California on Thanksgiving. The good news is that you'll be able to roast your turkey to perfection in the wildfires   (sfgate.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Southern California Edison.

It's fair to say a large portion of Californian's could be affected.

It's also fair to say a vast portion of California will not be affected.
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad and amazing.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yum!

/ 78,000 double-smoked turkeys -- my mouth waters!
//So do my eyes.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. California.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is Newsom is mandating full electric car use by 2035

The bad news is that CA will have no means to power the charging stations. brilliant!!

Enjoy the rolling blackouts, you lead-eating FARK wits.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Lol. California.


Trump is loser. Over it get
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is must be b/c of the winds, it's not supposed to be hot here today.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's winds.  Here in Sandy Eggo they're warning east county denizens they may lose power.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: bfh0417: Lol. California.

Trump is loser. Over it get


And? Californians still get to sit in the dark on a regular basis.
 
MarkMartinFan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
HAHA, I love living in the eastern sierras - my power plant is right up the hill from me. Only thing that goes out with the power is the internet - got dvd's and blu-rays to watch.
 
