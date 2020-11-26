 Skip to content
(The Week)   Remember when our boomer parents warned us the Internet would rot our brains with its nonsense? Well it turned out their boomer brains turned to mush instead   (theweek.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boomers suck.

I hope they get sent to one of those homes from 60 Minutes.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're the only ones that matter, so they were kinda right.

The kids? They grew up with the Internet. They are natives to it. They have a certain degree of media awareness baked in. My generation? We started using the Interwebz in our late teens to early 20s. We likewise grew adept at spotting specious bullsh*t. Not 100%, but better than the generation cohort that got the Internets in their 30s and 40s.

Don't get me wrong, media awareness should be a regular course in high school, as much as civics. Just as much as PE  to help kids gain awareness and tools to navigate through life. But the Boomers are all set against print. Against slow creep, but the velocity of the media environment is designed to short circuit consideration. It follows multiple avenues. A variety of "sources" that are all part of the same campaign. It is designed to take those already vulnerable to manipulation, and twist their decision trees all into knots. Age isn't always a consideration, but degree of social engagement and more importantly, variety in social engagement gives a better view of the media landscape. It's not about being woke, it's about keeping an open mind. A lot of Boomers were good with their views twenty years ago, and they often lack the awareness to understand how they've changed. They're the same. They have to be. It's just that world around them that's gotten all out of whack. And preying on fears and anxiety is what media is good at. For the kids as well as us old duffers. But the kids at least have experience in spotting the obvious bullsh*t, and that native awareness gives them at least some defense.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel very fortunate that my parents hate Cheeto McTinyhands almost as much as I do.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed that some of this strikes people in my age group "Gen X".  It's just not among my friends, but if you poke around you'll see it. 

I'm a Facebook voyeur.  Whenever a news article allows FB comments, that's gold.  Besides the lots of bots (photos that consist of a single dog and no background that only comments on news articles and shares memes) users don't get that FB uses an algorithm to link people who like the same thing. They think it's a broadcast and that when they post something that everyone they know, or that everyone on FB sees it. A popular meme in the last month was "Post a Trump meme and a Biden meme and see which gets more likes."  The Trumpers all did it and got 10 times more Trump likes. Therefore, Trump won in a landslide.  This was a popular thing.

Many people also don't understand that YouTube is monetized.  They think it's more trustworthy than traditional media because it's coming from this "more down to Earth" media provider that isn't the dreaded Big Media.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TV what the first iteration of the mind control machine and they hadn't ironed out all the bugs yet.  Now with the internet your brain doesn't turn to mush so you can continue to be a better worker for longer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The medium is the message." - Marshall McLuhan, 1964
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know what you're talking about Subby. Boomers are Masters of the cyber universe. Why just look at this wonderful novel about a boomer who saves our country:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a Boomer, I can see "If it's there, it must be true" over and over again.

But, if MAD Magazine taught me anything, is EVERYTHING should be taken with a shaker of salt.
 
fireclown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: They're the only ones that matter, so they were kinda right.

The kids? They grew up with the Internet. They are natives to it. They have a certain degree of media awareness baked in. My generation? We started using the Interwebz in our late teens to early 20s. We likewise grew adept at spotting specious bullsh*t. Not 100%, but better than the generation cohort that got the Internets in their 30s and 40s.

Don't get me wrong, media awareness should be a regular course in high school, as much as civics. Just as much as PE  to help kids gain awareness and tools to navigate through life. But the Boomers are all set against print. Against slow creep, but the velocity of the media environment is designed to short circuit consideration. It follows multiple avenues. A variety of "sources" that are all part of the same campaign. It is designed to take those already vulnerable to manipulation, and twist their decision trees all into knots. Age isn't always a consideration, but degree of social engagement and more importantly, variety in social engagement gives a better view of the media landscape. It's not about being woke, it's about keeping an open mind. A lot of Boomers were good with their views twenty years ago, and they often lack the awareness to understand how they've changed. They're the same. They have to be. It's just that world around them that's gotten all out of whack. And preying on fears and anxiety is what media is good at. For the kids as well as us old duffers. But the kids at least have experience in spotting the obvious bullsh*t, and that native awareness gives them at least some defense.


That would soothe me, if I had never spoken or spent time around "digital natives".
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
go back further. society rot truly kicked into gear with cable TV. specifically, Morton Downy Jr.'s trash TV show. and Mtv. treating people like crap, and giving people a 1 minute attention span. we've been devolving for a long time.

Cubansaltyballs: Boomers suck.

I hope they get sent to one of those homes from 60 Minutes.


it's nice you hate your parents / grand parents. Happy Thanksgiving.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Another Government Employee: As a Boomer, I can see "If it's there, it must be true" over and over again.

But, if MAD Magazine taught me anything, is EVERYTHING should be taken with a shaker of salt.


And Donald Trump has been a failure to be ridiculed since the 80s.
 
