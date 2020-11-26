 Skip to content
(The Hill)   California judge orders Google to handover the personal emails of an oligarch's son in his dad's $600 million divorce. The oligarch, Farkhad Akhmedov, is one of Putin's buddies. Farkedhard, forever known as the Скупой ручка who let his kid use Gmail   (thehill.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
farkhead?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Total Farkhad?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This article only available on TotalFarkhad.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: This article only available on TotalFarkhad.


It's not news, it's Farkhad
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of my chosen profession, it's difficult for me to feel sorry for the dickhead husband, the goldigging wife, the scheming brat of a son, or anyone who works for any of them.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Click on your Google timeline if you want to know where you were at 3pm on January 21 2016
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
out of 6 comments, one person mentions Hunter Biden, another mentions how they made 6k a week on the internet.

Disqus is the slum of discussion software that every major news network got rid many many years ago, except theHill.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's Farkhad
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cyka blyat.
 
Todd300
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's Farkhad

///funnier the third time
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.