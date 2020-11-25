 Skip to content
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I suggest rum, it goes well in coffee to start and a root beer float as desert.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's my secret, Cap.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No one will care if I put my dick in the mashed potatoes.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[Microwave cooking for one.jpg]
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of it as a test run for Christmas.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found a bakery in Tel Aviv that makes and delivers pumpkin pie.

$10 a farking slice.

(No, I cannot make my own. My studio is small and has no oven.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

https://www.thespruceeats.com/instant​-​pot-pumpkin-pie-4767139
 
sacoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Literally baracade the door to your room? My best friend is going to have to do that this year as his family are farking idiots and he has to take immuno suppressors.

/How farking stupid? His mother has diabetes and a major stroke and went out to eat in Arizona.

// And told him hours after she did so and came home.

/// Oh and she didn't go to the hospital for an entire day after having the stroke because she didn't want to ruin his birthday.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well for starters, being alone doesn't equate to being lonely.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My schedule for today:
Pancakes, sausage, Irish coffee.
Play with the cat
Take a short nap
BLT with some fresh pineapple, beer
Beer and video games
Beer and the final season of Star Wars Rebels
Crab legs, salad, cheesy biscuit, beer
Beer and video games
Play with the cat
Check out Fark periodically throughout
Sleep
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The little turkeys are adorable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
since I m on my own this year I'm doing steak. I have a bottle of mead and a fresh copy of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

I'll probably call and bother friends and family but I have no intention of even opening my front door today.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Step 1) Revel in the fact you're doing what is necessary to keep your friends and family safe
Step 2) Revel in the fact you're doing what is necessary to keep yourself safe
Step 3) Does it matter?
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I imagine that many Farkers stopped reading the article when it described "drinking too much alcohol" as a maladaptive coping strategy.
 
Krusty's Wench [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I actually prefer spending it alone.  Been doing it for years.
Might cook up a big breakfast, or have pizza.  Play with fur babies.
Alcohol may or may not be involved.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
By not helping to spread a deadly plague.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm 1000 miles from home, and 'stuck' in a hotel room by myself (no co-workers). It's going to be awesome. Bought some groceries last night to hack together something that resembles a Thanksgiving dinner. No oven, so the Turkey part had to be slightly modified. in a little bit, it will be time to head to the beach (I'm in Miami) for 3-4 hours, drink some Rum, then meander back to the hotel for my dinner and some debil's foozeball.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I normally enjoy holidays alone. I really don't understand why there would be any issue, it's just another day. And now, due to the pandemic, it's a day without idiotic meetings.
 
test eckols
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Counterpoint
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I got my grand-dad, my buddy wiser, johnnie....
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Put some pants on and go for a walk with a friend

If I had pants and a friend I wouldn't be alone now would I.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Don't miss the one-block-long Macy's Christmas Parade. Your Kitty will enjoy the Garfield balloon which makes most cats feel superior. (as if they need help with that)
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was about 23 my family all traveled and I couldn't for whatever reason. I decided to eat a quarter of mushrooms and watch the Halle Barry film Gothika.

I assume this is what the article suggests.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Back when I was young and single, holidays were double time and a half.  I ALWAYS worked Thanksgiving and Christmas.

/never lonely
//loved counting the money
///now I have Mrs. SLEZE, SLEZE Jr, SLEZE Jr. Jr. and the pod family for the holidays
 
