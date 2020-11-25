 Skip to content
(CBC)   Seeing a stranded American family, a patriotic Canadian drives them as quickly as possible to the border to get rid of them   (cbc.ca) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was ready to snark on this story but it's actually pretty heartwarming.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Marchessault said she had never driven in snow before when she and her two children left Georgia to drive north. She was driving a pickup and towing a large U-Haul trailer. As soon as she hit snowy roads she began  having trouble with traction on hills. Marchessault believed the tires on the truck were rated all-weather, but shortly after leaving Fort St. John a woman told her they were actually summer tires and helped Marchessault find a set of studded winter tires.

Egads woman. What were you thinking??

Glad it all worked out, but holy mother of fark.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

b0rscht: Marchessault said she had never driven in snow before when she and her two children left Georgia to drive north. She was driving a pickup and towing a large U-Haul trailer. As soon as she hit snowy roads she began  having trouble with traction on hills. Marchessault believed the tires on the truck were rated all-weather, but shortly after leaving Fort St. John a woman told her they were actually summer tires and helped Marchessault find a set of studded winter tires.

Egads woman. What were you thinking??

Glad it all worked out, but holy mother of fark.


People think they are invulnerable because they think modern tech will save them. I'd see it all the time in Arizona: people driving around without drinking water. Like, wtf Do you think you are you going to do if your car breaks down between Bumble Bee and Cordes Junction?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All-weather tires are not snow tires.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marchessault said she had never driven in snow before when she and her two children left Georgia to drive north.

*headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk*


Farking-A!  You are a right idiot!  Glad someone saved your children from your stupidity.  Hopefully you'll learn how to drive in snow while in Alaska.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1,700 kilometers?  Meh....that's about 26 miles.

/Kidding.
//+1 for Subby...proper use of the HERO tag.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: b0rscht: Marchessault said she had never driven in snow before when she and her two children left Georgia to drive north. She was driving a pickup and towing a large U-Haul trailer. As soon as she hit snowy roads she began  having trouble with traction on hills. Marchessault believed the tires on the truck were rated all-weather, but shortly after leaving Fort St. John a woman told her they were actually summer tires and helped Marchessault find a set of studded winter tires.

Egads woman. What were you thinking??

Glad it all worked out, but holy mother of fark.

People think they are invulnerable because they think modern tech will save them. I'd see it all the time in Arizona: people driving around without drinking water. Like, wtf Do you think you are you going to do if your car breaks down between Bumble Bee and Cordes Junction?


I will whore myself out for water.

Next question.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: I was ready to snark on this story but it's actually pretty heartwarming.


Yeah but you have to get past the stupidity of the woman driver.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
should get 1 of the less used route tear down all exit ramp have some dedicated gas station / hotel and have it run only from mainland u.s to alaska with no way to get off , kinda like a moose crossing.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cool that he drove them to Alaska if that's where they wanted to go. It's late November so I would have asked to be driven someplace warmer, like Maui, but even some nice Canadians would think that's unreasonable.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The trip was 22 Rhode Islands using the longest part, and 28 Rhode Islands if the width is used.
 
starsrift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe start smaller next time. Minnesota, or upstate NY. Somewhere you can definitely get snow, total your vehicle, and kill your children, but WITHOUT finding yourself stranded in another country and under a time limit to get your ass out.

Very cool of Mr. Bath.
 
