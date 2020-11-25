 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Is it teleworking if you still have to catch the morning train for work?   (soranews24.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That thing looks like it needs to be fitted with a Totoro catbus suit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A train that is parked doesn't need to be caught
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My baby takes the morning train.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only if you work from 9 to 5 and then take another home again.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sheena Easton - 9 to 5 (Morning Train) - Official Music Video
Youtube S_3vZYOYNYU
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We call it telecommute around here.
Also who wants to get on a train during a virus outbreak?
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is a photo of the Narita Express, which is a nice train as far as that goes. It also has solar panels along... about half of its route by my estimate. Pretty amazing.

What I miss is the first class bullet train service, which is great, with wifi and charging and whatever you need. I think it is called Grande Classe. I kind of miss that.

I would bet there are plenty of people who miss the trains. There is also a corresponding jump in prices of real estate that is within walking distance of major companies, government offices, and universities. Japan had avoided a lot of that by having its public transportation network run efficiently. Today, minor adjustments are occurring in real estate markets as people avoid trains.
 
