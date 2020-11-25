 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Want to have a good day at work and climb the corporate ladder? Learn to tell a joke   (abc.net.au) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've been mercilessly mocking my managers' decision making for years. It's hilarious, but it hasn't gotten me promoted yet.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I've been mercilessly mocking my managers' decision making for years. It's hilarious, but it hasn't gotten me promoted yet.


I think you're supposed to make them laugh, not laugh at them.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Make sure to tell the same joke several times as you walk down the cube rows. Get it all out. It gets funnier each time.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not the one about the man from Venus though.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tell nothing but dick jokes at work.  It robs the penis of its power and I get laid constantly.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Offer not valid if all of your jokes are highly political and dependent on the audience keeping up with the news.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/I know, not at work.  He's climbing the social ladder, not the corporate ladder.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hey boss, yo mama so fat..."

"My mom is dead."

"Oh yeah, well that's what she said..."
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Mayo.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some people tell me that i joke around as a defensive method, no, i say, my jokes are most offensive...
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I've been mercilessly mocking my managers' decision making for years. It's hilarious, but it hasn't gotten me promoted yet.


FARK handle checks out.

That was pretty funny, tho'.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has served me most well, once I got old and smart enough to know where the line of appropriateness was.

The problem is that a lot of people NEVER learn the line. My current biggest employer's CEO has no idea. His jokes are just weirdly out of place every time.
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or you know, you could not work for a dickbag who doesn't compensate you for your skills and services.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Offer not valid if all of your jokes are highly political and dependent on the audience keeping up with the news.


Or if you do the Schrodinger's Douchebag thing.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started cashiering a couple years ago and customers seemed to enjoy my "dad jokes" which I could recycle all day. Most of my bosses enjoyed it too. Sometimes i would say something (not always a joke) and if somebody laughed I would add that to my arsenal.

For example, I made some error requiring a supervisor override, which took a while. For no reason, suddenly reminded of that Simpsons episode where Homer wrecks the ship, I said "Sorry, it's my first day." My supervisor said "No it's not!" and my customers laughed because they had been through my line before. I still use that one.

But my favorite, whenever I made an announcement I would do a normal signoff and add, "And remember  - you don't need super powers to be a super hero." Sometimes I would add, "But it helps."

And it's okay to laugh in bed - as long as you don't point and laugh.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That didn't work for me.

Maybe I should have told some jokes besides The Aristocrats?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: It has served me most well, once I got old and smart enough to know where the line of appropriateness was.


This. Occasionally I worry that I'm too irreverent and genki in meetings, but christ if you can't laugh in life.

Some meetings I've been in, I've looked round and they could honestly be stuffed coats, it's like being in a cloakroom. I'd rather everyone went off thinking I'm a frivolous lunatic than be that way.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Make sure to tell the same joke several times as you walk down the cube rows. Get it all out. It gets funnier each time.


Because it gets funnier each time, anyone who doesn't laugh either didn't hear the joke or didn't understand it. It's vitally important that you thoroughly explain the punchline to each person that doesn't laugh to ensure that they get enjoy the joke completely.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to have a good day at work, DON'T climb the corporate ladder.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: I started cashiering a couple years ago and customers seemed to enjoy my "dad jokes" which I could recycle all day. Most of my bosses enjoyed it too. Sometimes i would say something (not always a joke) and if somebody laughed I would add that to my arsenal.

For example, I made some error requiring a supervisor override, which took a while. For no reason, suddenly reminded of that Simpsons episode where Homer wrecks the ship, I said "Sorry, it's my first day." My supervisor said "No it's not!" and my customers laughed because they had been through my line before. I still use that one.

But my favorite, whenever I made an announcement I would do a normal signoff and add, "And remember  - you don't need super powers to be a super hero." Sometimes I would add, "But it helps."

And it's okay to laugh in bed - as long as you don't point and laugh.


I dont know if I should go for sniping or...
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Tr0mBoNe: Make sure to tell the same joke several times as you walk down the cube rows. Get it all out. It gets funnier each time.

Because it gets funnier each time, anyone who doesn't laugh either didn't hear the joke or didn't understand it. It's vitally important that you thoroughly explain the punchline to each person that doesn't laugh to ensure that they get enjoy the joke completely.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm just glad I was never sent to HR...given my sense of humor.
 
gaspode
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lady J: gaspode: It has served me most well, once I got old and smart enough to know where the line of appropriateness was.

This. Occasionally I worry that I'm too irreverent and genki in meetings, but christ if you can't laugh in life.

Some meetings I've been in, I've looked round and they could honestly be stuffed coats, it's like being in a cloakroom. I'd rather everyone went off thinking I'm a frivolous lunatic than be that way.


amen
 
englaja
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I told one about Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, when God was still putting the finishing touches on the world. He told them not to bathe in the river leading to his fish breeding sea. But, being naughty, after bonking Adam, Eve freshened up in that river. God popped out from behind a bush and yelled at her "Great, now all the fish are going to smell like pussy!".

Fortunately, this joke was for rehearsals for a drunk comedy show and very few people saw it.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I worked with a person some years ago in a corporate setting who was good at making people laugh.  Always seemed to have a nice one-liner tucked away, or a well-timed zinger to smooth over any awkward moments.  He was also a natural ass-kisser in just the right amounts with higher-ups.  Sure enough, he did move up the company ladder fairly quickly.

Beneath the "everybody's guy" exterior, however, he wasn't terribly capable, and had a bad habit of unloading work he should have been doing himself onto those around him.  Always with a disarming smile and a nice joke, of course.  It is pretty amazing how much latitude people will give someone who's funny.

It did catch up with him eventually.  The moral of my csb is:  it's good to be funny, but make sure it's not all you are.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

englaja: Fortunately, this joke was for rehearsals for a drunk comedy show and very few people saw it.


For you it's a night out, for your family it's a night off.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: I worked with a person some years ago in a corporate setting who was good at making people laugh.  Always seemed to have a nice one-liner tucked away, or a well-timed zinger to smooth over any awkward moments.  He was also a natural ass-kisser in just the right amounts with higher-ups.  Sure enough, he did move up the company ladder fairly quickly.

Beneath the "everybody's guy" exterior, however, he wasn't terribly capable, and had a bad habit of unloading work he should have been doing himself onto those around him.  Always with a disarming smile and a nice joke, of course.  It is pretty amazing how much latitude people will give someone who's funny.

It did catch up with him eventually.  The moral of my csb is:  it's good to be funny, but make sure it's not all you are.


One liners and self-effacing humor are a powerful force, if combined with a good work ethic.

Just don't go on a bender and wreck a company vehicle. Turns out people only remember the bad things. :)
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the lady walks into the auto repair shop, and she says to the mechanic, "Could you help me? I have an itchy pussy."
And the mechanic says, "Lady, I don't know anything about those foreign cars."

No?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I tell nothing but dick jokes at work.  It robs the penis of its power and I get laid constantly.


How does that work, getting laid with a powerless penis
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: So the lady walks into the auto repair shop, and she says to the mechanic, "Could you help me? I have an itchy pussy."
And the mechanic says, "Lady, I don't know anything about those foreign cars."

No?


Hahahahaha.  I just sent it to a friend of mine who works in the shop at dealership.  He loved it.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where I once worked someone had the idea that when people were out of the office phone calls should be routed to a daily rotating "Executive in Charge of Phones."  When named as the first one, I announced, "As Executive in Charge of Phones I hereby name Mr. Voicemail as deputy to assist me."  It got some laughs, but was not all that productive career-wise.  Also I was not joking.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1. Learn how to pretend to work.
2. Learn to steal good jokes.
3. Profit.
 
