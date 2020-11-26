 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Canada: Cops bust illegal THC extraction operation after kid brings home THC-laced candy in its Halloween haul. Shame on the kid for not sharing   (thegrowthop.com) divider line
4
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2020 at 12:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't understand how anyone would anyone would drop candy laced with anything to a kid.  It should be left up to the kid to decide if he wants to go there
.
I thought I was hard core by thinking no one should be issued a drivers license if they can't shift a manual transmission.  Not sure how I can sprinkle that on candy.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This might be the first time anyone's actually traced a trick-or-treat edible back to its source, in this case a pair of idiots who were apparently both painfully obvious and unable to keep track of their inventory.

the local officers note they did not receive any other complaints or information about children consuming weed

Still waiting for any sign of intentional distribution, though.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.