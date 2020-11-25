 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Generous soul puts up his own money to ensure that the homeless have a warm place to stay for Thanksgiving. Correction: puts up his own money to prevent homeless from having a warm place to stay for Thanksgiving   (wmur.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2020 at 10:55 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn. That is impressively shiatty. It's been down in the 20s in the area this week at night.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope the sonofabiatch gets a rusty hatchet jammed up his ass.
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to the REAL New Hampshire
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

zeronewbury: Welcome to the REAL New Hampshire


Oh, bullshiat. There's good people and terrible people all over. This is uncharacteristically shiatty for even the red parts of NH.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.


You'd be surprised at how many NIMBY liberals there are out there who would have done the same thing. It's not just Republicans who care about their property values.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't wait until this farking asshole is outed.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.

You'd be surprised at how many NIMBY liberals there are out there who would have done the same thing. It's not just Republicans who care about their property values.


"In a written statement, Mayor Joyce Craig, fire Chief Daniel Goonan and Families in Transition-New Horizons President Maria Devlin said...
We are appalled..."

It's a sure bet that no property next door to the Craigs, Goonans, or Devlins was ever even considered for this use.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: ArkAngel: Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.

You'd be surprised at how many NIMBY liberals there are out there who would have done the same thing. It's not just Republicans who care about their property values.

"In a written statement, Mayor Joyce Craig, fire Chief Daniel Goonan and Families in Transition-New Horizons President Maria Devlin said...
We are appalled..."

It's a sure bet that no property next door to the Craigs, Goonans, or Devlins was ever even considered for this use.


May you and your family get all that you richly deserve.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: ArkAngel: Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.

You'd be surprised at how many NIMBY liberals there are out there who would have done the same thing. It's not just Republicans who care about their property values.

"In a written statement, Mayor Joyce Craig, fire Chief Daniel Goonan and Families in Transition-New Horizons President Maria Devlin said...
We are appalled..."

It's a sure bet that no property next door to the Craigs, Goonans, or Devlins was ever even considered for this use.

May you and your family get all that you richly deserve.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


soon
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.

You'd be surprised at how many NIMBY liberals there are out there who would have done the same thing. It's not just Republicans who care about their property values.


Yes, there are NIMBY people across the board. And left, right, or center, this is the Mother of All NIMBY.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: ArkAngel: Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.

You'd be surprised at how many NIMBY liberals there are out there who would have done the same thing. It's not just Republicans who care about their property values.

"In a written statement, Mayor Joyce Craig, fire Chief Daniel Goonan and Families in Transition-New Horizons President Maria Devlin said...
We are appalled..."

It's a sure bet that no property next door to the Craigs, Goonans, or Devlins was ever even considered for this use.


Well, it's a safe bet that no property NOT FOR SALE was considered you brainless git, so no, very probably not.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.


Or it could be some limousine liberal from a gated and walled community.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: ArkAngel: Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.

You'd be surprised at how many NIMBY liberals there are out there who would have done the same thing. It's not just Republicans who care about their property values.

"In a written statement, Mayor Joyce Craig, fire Chief Daniel Goonan and Families in Transition-New Horizons President Maria Devlin said...
We are appalled..."

It's a sure bet that no property next door to the Craigs, Goonans, or Devlins was ever even considered for this use.

May you and your family get all that you richly deserve.


Who are these people and what's their agenda?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm living free, you can die.

/NH native
//Pretty much a binary class structure
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
City officials had not revealed the location of the property, and neither owner has been named.

Why?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have been operating what amounts to a free hobo hostel right on the side of the rails. You just got 24 hours to move on and don't desecrate the free brunswick stew
 
almandot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Real pearl clutcher posted on our Nextdoor how a church was about to allow homeless to sleep in their cars in the church parking lot during COVID.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.

You'd be surprised at how many NIMBY liberals there are out there who would have done the same thing. It's not just Republicans who care about their property values.


Temp housing wouldn't have driven down values.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hillbilly Jim: I can't wait until this farking asshole is outed.


Isn't property ownership a matter of public record?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flincher: 100 bucks says it's some smarmy republican shiatbag.


There is literally no other possibility.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NIMBYs maybe, but I'm just guessing that most of you would oppose a 200 bed facility right next door to you with the homeless hanging around outside all day in real life.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well if they would stop being lazy and just buy more money they wouldn't be homeless.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: NIMBYs maybe, but I'm just guessing that most of you would oppose a 200 bed facility right next door to you with the homeless hanging around outside all day in real life.


It's not so much that I oppose them beside my place, I just think they'd be better off next door to your place. Looking out for the people.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They put the building up for sale and someone bought it and somehow the buyer is the bad guy?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nobody forced the building owner to sell.  Seems like you should be more upset at him than the person that bought the building.

If this is how the new owner of the building wants to spend his money, so be it. The city should find another suitable location.  Their entire plan for addressing homelessness shouldn't rise and fall on a single building.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: NIMBYs maybe, but I'm just guessing that most of you would oppose a 200 bed facility right next door to you with the homeless hanging around outside all day in real life.


Not me!  I would welcome the litter and increased crime rate!

And free sidewalk feces!  Bonus!
 
ar393
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Hillbilly Jim: I can't wait until this farking asshole is outed.

Isn't property ownership a matter of public record?


yes, but not until there is a tax bill for the new owner is it super easy to find.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Hillbilly Jim: I can't wait until this farking asshole is outed.

Isn't property ownership a matter of public record?


Yeah but nobody okie what property was sold yet.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If a house next door to me was converted into a homeless shelter, I wouldn't even notice or care because I do not talk to neighbors.  Housing is housing, and they need it.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: NIMBYs maybe, but I'm just guessing that most of you would oppose a 200 bed facility right next door to you with the homeless hanging around outside all day in real life.


No different other than the number of homeless than my current situation. Also, I'm not made of money, and don't have a house. So the violin I am playing is not the biggest.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can see not wanting 200 anybody's next door
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And his small heart shrunk three sizes that day.

im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If a house next door to me was converted into a homeless shelter, I wouldn't even notice or care because I do not talk to neighbors.  Housing is housing, and they need it.


I bet that you would notice. If it is like other shelters, they eject them every morning so they can go do homeless stuff, and then they start lining up early at night to get back in. A lot of them are just going to hang around the area all day. You would notice 200 of them plus staff, and a lot of them are really mentally ill or addicted and should be getting treatment somewhere else instead of being on the street.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.