(ABC 15)   Have a little wavy gravy with your turkey   (abc15.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's neat.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wavy Gravy | Woodstock | American Experience | PBS
Youtube T-SAq2DVp-k
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I usually get high before the meal.

Everything tastes so goood.....
 
crinz83
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
secureservercdn.netView Full Size

                           "UH.. I JUST..................................​...................................
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And this weekend, why not watch the best thanksgiving flick:
Alice's Restaurant Official Trailer #1 - Arlo Guthrie Movie (1969) HD
Youtube jNBurHDrZwM
an American classic.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Grandma seems tired.
Is it the covid or the gravy?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the wavy thing be caused by LSD instead?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HARMLESS TOBACCO!

/Yes, I know that's not TFA.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like weed more than the next guy, and the guy next to him, but eating a turkey makes me feel pretty loopy all by itself. Do we need xanax in the cranberry sauce as well?

I take that back, that sound awesome.
 
