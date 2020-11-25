 Skip to content
(Fark)   It's almost Thanksgiving, and what are you thankful for? Here in the Fark Writer's Threads, we're thankful that this year's Fark Fiction Anthology is almost done. Well, that and gravy, I guess. And beer   (fark.com) divider line
22
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work continues on this year's Fark Fiction Anthology, but there's not much left to do.  The text content is complete, unless I see something that needs fixing.  We're finalizing the cover art, and getting the Amazon stuff set up.  Once those last things are done, we'll get a proof copy printed and mailed, which will take a couple of days, and then we'll go live.  We're almost done!

For a teaser, here's the table of contents:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Widow and Blackwater
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came across this:

Rod Serling On Writing
Youtube UaiO8GVm2do
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
November is a month to be grateful and show appreciation for the things life has give you. I appreciate all the challenges that I've had to overcome in my life. They've made me a stronger and wiser person. Sometimes, the greatest challenge can be self-doubt. When you can conquer self-doubt and go outside your comfort zone to do things you didn't believe possible, it's one of the greatest feelings of accomplishment you can have.

This year I:
-grew pumpkins
-marched in support of Black Lives Matter
-attended political rallies
-traveled alone to six states, making my total confirmed count of states visited 41
-visited Salem, MA
-hiked in the wilderness by myself
If I'd have listened to the parts of my brain that are in anxiety mode 24/7, I would have never been able to conquer my self-doubts. But I did, and became richer of spirit for it.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not being around hot, uninformed takes 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I appreciate this thread because I need the reminders.
I'm a minister, and all I do is COVID funerals, while family members (no lie) tell me COVID is a scam and not real.
At the funerals.
Of their family members.
That died of COVID.
This is a dumb job.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BREASTS YOU FORGOT THE BREASTS

/ /(oYo)\ \
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We do this before the meal every Thanksgiving: what is everyone thankful for?  The cheap answer is "it's almost 2021".

But we're thankful our kids (daughter and SIL) moved into a house of their own from an apartment, so they at least have personal space in the work-at-home world.  PLUS, they have a rescue dog now!
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thankful I won't have to go to my Trump-lovin', mask-no-wearin', angry, uninformed in-laws for dinner tomorrow,

/Amidoinitrite?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm thankful that Joe Biden won the election.

Also I'm thankful for my new roomie and her kid for moving in with me so I'm not so lonely these days.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm thankful for my new buddy Jethro,It had been almost 4 years without a kitchen spill helper.He seems thankful for the turkey and being saved from the needle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am thankful 80 million other Americans stood up to madness. It gives me hope that we can overcome this plague of stupidity.

/failure is not an option
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am thankful that I had the presence of mind to cancel my thanksgiving plans 2 weeks ago so that I would have less chance of contracting this damn virus.

/go ahead. hate on me.
//We'll see see who's still here in a year.
///slashie, slashie, slashie.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nothing.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That I am alive
My Wife
The Drs and Nurses who refused to give up on me- When admitted I was projected to be a Fatality

I got the Rona and spent 11 days in ICU Wife called me everyday, nurses made sure I answered so if nothing else I could hear her voice- I was semi comatose for most of it.
The Doctors who decided I was a great test subject for convalescent plasma, Remesivir and a full spectrum of antibiotics- Mayo was doing trials at my local Hospital
The Nurses who not only cared for me but cheered me on as I fought to keep my O2 Level above 91% - the key to not being ventilated
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I appreciate this thread because I need the reminders.
I'm a minister, and all I do is COVID funerals, while family members (no lie) tell me COVID is a scam and not real.
At the funerals.
Of their family members.
That died of COVID.
This is a dumb job.


Talk to them about bearing false witness and worshipping false Prophets
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here's what I wrote today and posted around.  I'm going to epand on it.  This is a parody of some women on Nextdoor threatening to organize a rebellion because we have limits of 75 customers at a time in NM and there are lines at the big box places for 30-45 minutes.  Here goes:

The Battle of Costco, part one:

Dear diary, It is the sixth day of our siege of the Costco on Eubank. We have built a temporary protective wall out of overpriced tvs and have sent out scouts to look for free samples. The other Karens are working on a plan to take the deli counter under cover of night, as soon as we locate the light switches.

Day seven: Karen Smith did not return from her recon mission last night. We could hear her screams as the cashiers tortured her in the back with the dreaded "mask torture." They made her wear a mask and exercise, the animals. We will rescue our comrade! Hopefully she didn't break a nail, as our tyrannical governor has taken our right to nail care away!

Day nine: I think Karen, the other Karen, is a spy for the gas pump attendants. Caught her washing her hands after she used the bathroom, very suspicious.

Day ten: We launched an offensive at 0245 against the hotdog vendors. They fought back with an improvised mustard gas they made from that big mustard jar with the pump on top. Not that kind of mustard, we came to find out, but still, it was yucky and we need Tide Pretreater to get the stains out. Alas, the battle was lost and we had to beat a retreat to mattresses.

Day 12:  My roots are showing.  War is hell!

Day fourteen: I have not written in days as we have been shelled day and night with 50 pound bags of dog food and beans. The other Karens are losing their courage. If only we could find a manager to complain to, we could end this bloody stale mate and get that economy size bottle of Moscato and pairs of "roomy" pants from the clothing department. We've all got that bloated feeling and want to sit on the couch and day-drink like the old days. Before the evil empire!

More to come...
 
AnyName
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am thankful

My wife's cancer has remained in remission
I still have a job working from home
There was no widespread election violence
The feral cat that was living on my porch was lured inside and is integrating in w/ my other bubbas.  She's on the right.  Cat on the left is Neko, another wimpified feral.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm thankful that my granddaughter is in our lives.  It was about 5 years ago her mom had to have emergency surgery for an ectopic pregnancy, which was the day after she found out she was pregnant. As you can see, she will likely be a future Farker.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thankful I'm Canadian...
 
