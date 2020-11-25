 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Some things you need to know before you spread pestilence and disease in Key West this holiday season   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mrs edmo reports our Trump loving realtor friend went there to celebrate anniversary and saw the pix they're posting sans masks. Dumbassery
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go to the keys, for one.

In fact, just stay away from Florida. People down here are not being smart about this whole Covid thing
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird timing.  Fantasy Fest and the other 'free spirit' uhm, type events were over weeks ago.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Key West is the place place in Florida I would be right now except maybe Disney.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Key West is just a whole lot of fun to visit.  I was there for Thanksgiving several years ago and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hemingway's polydactyl cats do not approve.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


IT'S A SCROTUM! It's a long, extending in the humid summer heat, scrotum.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1167]

IT'S A SCROTUM! It's a long, extending in the humid summer heat, scrotum.


Wouldn't the keys be the cum shooting out of the peninsula?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So lemme get this straight... you need to wear a mask outdoors, when walking the dog, but not indoors at the bar or restaurant?!?

Insert whatever meme is the opposite of Yay_science.jpeg
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pestilence is a great word.
 
petec
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So you have to wear a mask when you can socially distance, outside walking your dog, but not at a bar or gym?

Yup, it's why Florida gets its own tag.
 
petec
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: So lemme get this straight... you need to wear a mask outdoors, when walking the dog, but not indoors at the bar or restaurant?!?

Insert whatever meme is the opposite of Yay_science.jpeg


dammit
 
